Pawco Brand Refresh Fuels Rapid Growth, Challenging Legacy Pet Food Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawco , the premium dog food company reimagining modern pet nutrition, announced a comprehensive brand refresh spanning a new logo, a fully redesigned packaging system, and a rebuilt e-commerce experience. The brand's new look and identity are already driving measurable results: within the first four weeks, Pawco rose to a top-three position in Amazon's Fresh Dog Food category and increased sales more than 20% across Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels.

The transformation marks the next chapter in Pawco's mission to challenge legacy pet food brands by aligning product quality with a more elevated, transparent brand presentation. The visual redesign extends across Pawco's full portfolio, including its GreenBites, LuxBites, Magic Bars, Magic Cookies, Magic Toppers, and SuperSalads. With product quality at the core of the brand's ethos, this unified new identity more clearly communicates Pawco's key brand differentiators – from its science-backed formulations to its premium, functional ingredients – that continue to set it apart in an increasingly competitive pet food landscape.

"This wasn't a cosmetic refresh; it was a strategic evolution," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of Pawco. "Today's pet parents expect the same standards and transparency for their dogs that they demand for themselves. We aligned our packaging, digital experience, and messaging around that shift, and the early performance proves that when brand clarity matches product integrity, growth follows."

Pawco's rapid climb in the competitive fresh dog food segment underscores accelerating interest in modern alternatives to traditional pet food brands, with its new look already resonating with consumers.

"As consumer demand for ingredient transparency and functional nutrition continues to rise, we're exceeding expectations for dog parents," Vazin added. "In doing so, we're able to expand distribution and accelerate innovation while continuing to lead the charge in the rapidly evolving pet nutrition category."

Alongside its renewed packaging, Pawco launched a fully redesigned website focused on transparency and conversion optimization. Each product now features dedicated detail pages highlighting formulation, functionality, and updated visuals, reducing friction across the purchase journey. Pawco plans to continue expanding its product line with new innovations this year as it seeks to continue disrupting the traditional pet nutrition channel.

Pawco products are available for purchase on their website at mypawco.com and on Amazon .

ABOUT PAWCO

Founded by food scientist and animal lover Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Pawco is on a mission to create the smartest dog food on the market. Pawco combines board-certified animal nutritionists, cutting-edge food science & vet approvals to create complete, balanced and functional meals and treats for dogs. Every bite is crafted to support your dog's health - gut, coat, joints, immunity, heart and more - while reducing environmental impact and improving animal welfare.

