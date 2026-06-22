PayPal Ads Delivers Bottom-Line Growth Advertisers Can Measure

Campaigns from Adorama, Best Buy, and Etsy demonstrate how PayPal's cross-

merchant Transaction Graph and Storefront Ads translate into real business growth

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers have spent years optimizing for attention, but impressions aren't what CFOs look for when they're deciding where to cut or double down. Brands like Adorama, Best Buy, and Etsy are turning to PayPal Ads because it's built on what people actually purchase, giving marketers a more direct path to measurable business outcomes.

Adorama reached real buyers with PayPal Storefront Ads

PayPal's Transaction Graph aggregates real, cross-merchant purchase signals from more than 25B transactions1 across 400M+ PayPal and Venmo accounts2, spanning how people search, share, and shop. Unlike traditional retail media networks, which are limited to what happens inside a single retailer's ecosystem, PayPal's view is cross-merchant, which helps capture purchase behavior across categories and merchants. The result is an audience signal built on what, where, when, and how consumers spend, not what they scroll or browse.

"For years, advertising has been measured by attention. But chief financial officers want outcomes they can see in the numbers. The PayPal Transaction Graph is the CMO's edge," said Mark Grether, SVP & GM of PayPal Ads. "Built on what people actually buy, it provides real, cross-merchant purchase behavior across PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Honey, which is why the brands working with us aren't measuring success in impressions. They're measuring campaigns in return, incremental lift, and new customer acquisition. When audiences are built on transactions, the results show where every budget decision is made: the bottom line."

Reaching Real Buyers, Not Just Browsers

Adorama, a New York photography and electronics retailer, wanted to extend its online storefront directly to high-intent consumers, surfacing relevant products to the right buyers before they went looking at competitors. The goal was to get cameras, lenses, and electronics in front of people already primed to buy.

By using PayPal Storefront Ads with the PayPal Transaction Graph audiences, Adorama was able to reach four highly engaged, relevant buyer audiences across the web and show them the product catalog directly within the advertising unit. This campaign drove 7.3x incremental return-on-advertising-spend (ROAS) and 14.9% incremental transaction lift. Additionally, the campaign brought in new buyers as 56% of purchasers had not bought from Adorama in the prior 12 months3.

"We needed to reach consumers who were looking for new camera and video equipment but were not shopping at Adorama," said Yoav Shargil, Chief Marketing Officer, Adorama. "PayPal's Transaction Graph helped us reach a high-intent audience we weren't capturing through our existing marketing channels. The ability to target based on real purchase behavior gave us a meaningful lift in both new customers and overall returns."

Finding High-Intent Shoppers through Efficiency at Scale

Best Buy leveraged PayPal Storefront Ads to more efficiently reach high-intent shoppers at scale. Powered by the PayPal Transaction Graph, these shoppable ad units enabled targeting based on real purchase behavior in consumer electronics and home technology. The campaigns delivered a 6.25x ROAS and dwell time 22% above platform benchmarks—driving both stronger efficiency and deeper consumer engagement.4

"PayPal's Transaction Graph adds incremental signals based on real shopper behavior across our key categories," said Amy Adams, Vice President of Media, Best Buy. "When combined with our customer intelligence, it builds on our capabilities to give us a more complete view of the customer—helping us better reach high-intent shoppers and drive more efficient conversion."

Etsy + Conversion API: Closing the Loop on the PayPal Transaction Graph

As a platform for small business, it's Etsy's job to help sellers reach the right buyers.

Etsy ran PayPal Storefront Ads to audiences powered by the PayPal Transaction Graph: the cross-merchant commerce signal that no other media network can replicate. To help complete the picture, Etsy is now testing an integration with PayPal's Conversion API (CAPI). CAPI sends Etsy's conversion data back into the Transaction Graph, working to sharpen every audience and every measurement that follows.

Together, it's a closed loop only PayPal can offer: real commerce signal in, real conversion signal back, every campaign smarter than the last.

"With better data, we can better match Etsy sellers with the shoppers looking for their special items. The PayPal Transaction Graph gave us audiences built on real commerce behavior," said Gabe Trumbo, Director of Performance Media, Etsy. "We're excited to be the first to put the full stack to work, testing Conversion API to help close the loop on every campaign and enable our sellers to reach the right shoppers where they are."

PayPal Ads gives marketers direct access to a transaction graph that no single media network can replicate. Adorama, Best Buy, and Etsy are just some of the brands already seeing the results by using true purchase-based data to inform their advertising campaigns. To learn more about how PayPal Ads can help brands achieve their advertising goals, visit https://www.paypal.com/advertiser or speak with a PayPal Ads representative at the PayPal Patisserie in Cannes, France.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com, about.pypl.com, and investor.pypl.com.

Media Contact:

PayPal Media Relations

[email protected]

Source:

1 PayPal Earnings-FY, 2025, based on PayPal internal data. Number of payment transactions is the total number of payments, net of payment reversals, successfully completed on PayPal's payments platform or enabled by PayPal via a partner payment solution, not including gateway-exclusive transactions.

2 PayPal Earnings-Q2, 2025, based on PayPal internal data. Active accounts are PayPal consumer and merchant accounts that have completed a transaction within the last 12 months.

3 PayPal Internal Data. Adorama campaign dates: 4/1/2026 – 4/30/2026

4 PayPal Internal Data. Best Buy campaign dates: 2/6/2026-3/31/2026

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.