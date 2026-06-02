Hey Savi and PayPal Launch UK's First Agentic Commerce Platform with In-App Checkout; Debenhams Group Joins as First Retail Adopter

Hey Savi is pioneering the shift toward intent-driven shopping in the UK, using AI to simplify product discovery and purchasing. The technology transforms any search - photo, screenshot or text - into ranked results across more than 10,000 brands, ordered by relevance and not sponsored placements. When ready to buy, PayPal's suite of Agentic Commerce Services and trusted payment layer surfaces current pricing and availability while enabling in-app purchasing. As the platform evolves, Hey Savi will further personalise the shopping experience with recommendations tailored to each shopper's style, size and budget preferences.

Capturing shoppers the moment they're ready to buy

The launch responds to growing friction in online shopping. While fashion inspiration can come from anywhere - from social media to real life - turning that moment into a purchase remains fragmented, time consuming and often unsuccessful. Shoppers are forced to search across multiple sites and paid placements, with no guarantee of finding the item in stock or in their size.

Together, Hey Savi and PayPal are introducing a new model of shopping in the UK, where AI helps consumers move from discovery to purchase with ready-to-shop results and seamless checkout in a single experience. Unlike traditional shopping apps, Hey Savi surfaces high-quality recommendations based on shopper intent, prioritising relevance and availability. The result is intended to create a more direct path to conversion for retailers and a more intuitive shopping experience for consumers looking to purchase the styles they discover across social media and everyday life.

For retailers, the launch creates a new opportunity to capture high intent demand with a frictionless path to purchase that integrates into existing order management systems. By reaching shoppers who are actively researching, comparing, and buying - all within one unified experience - merchants can expand reach and drive conversion based on what shoppers want to buy rather than paid ads.

Debenhams Group is the first retailer in the UK to work with Hey Savi. The launch builds on Debenhams Group's ongoing collaboration with PayPal, leveraging PayPal's agentic commerce services to power seamless shopping experiences across next-generation AI platforms including Hey Savi. PayPal's technology connects merchant storefronts to AI platforms, making product data such as pricing, images, descriptions, reviews, and inventory readily accessible. It also forms part of Debenhams Group's wider AI and technology strategy, focused on creating next-generation shopping experiences for customers.

Industry Perspectives on Agentic Commerce

Victoria Peppiatt, Co-Founder of Hey Savi comments: "We've built Hey Savi from the ground up to make shopping easier for women, putting relevance over frustrating paid ads. Until now, online shopping could be long-winded and inefficient for the customer - a redirect, a forgotten password, a site that didn't carry the right size. Hey Savi simplifies it. Having an iconic British business like Debenhams Group as the first retailer on board demonstrates how AI is fundamentally reshaping consumer behaviour and PayPal makes it real - bringing the UK's first all-in-one agentic commerce experience to life.

Sarah Daniel, Co-Founder of Hey Savi added: "This is an important step change for retailers as, for the first time, brands of every size can be discovered by the highest-intent shoppers in fashion. Our brand-agnostic platform democratises discovery ensuring relevance now directly drives revenue, with PayPal closing the loop on the entire journey."

Mike Edmonds, Vice President of Agentic Commerce and Commercial Growth at PayPal said: "Shopping now starts with a screenshot or a creator post, but the path to purchase doesn't move at the same speed. Hey Savi is exactly the kind of experience agentic commerce promises by using AI to turn intent into instant action. PayPal is committed to collapsing the distance between inspiration and transaction — bringing retailers like Debenhams Group closer to wherever consumers choose to shop."

Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group said: "Agentic commerce has the potential to completely reshape the way consumers discover and shop for fashion online. We're excited to be working with Hey Savi and PayPal at such an important moment for the industry -putting Debenhams Group at the forefront of a new era of online shopping. Together, we share a vision for creating smarter, more seamless shopping experiences that better reflect how consumers actually browse, discover and buy today."

Hey Savi is available now at heysavi.com and on iOS, with Android coming soon. UK merchants interested in embedding their catalogues into AI storefronts can sign up by visiting PayPal.ai.

About Hey Savi

Hey Savi is an AI-powered fashion search platform and the UK's first agentic commerce platform for women. Built on proprietary computer vision and conversational AI, it turns screenshots into shoppable results across more than 10,000+ brands - delivering brand-agnostic, relevance-first discovery from search through to native checkout. Hey Savi removes the frustration from online shopping for consumers and opens a new conversion model for retailers of every size.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com and https://investor.pypl.com.

About Debenhams Group

Debenhams Group is an online platform for fashion, home, and beauty, serving millions of customers across five shopping destinations: Debenhams, Karen Millen, boohoo, MAN and PLT.

Debenhams Group dates back to 1778 when William Clark, a retail pioneer of the time, opened the UK's first department store. Today, the Group is home to Debenhams, Britain's online department store and leading fashion-led marketplaces, boohoo, PLT, MAN, and Karen Millen.

Media Contacts

Hey Savi: [email protected]

PayPal: [email protected]

Debenhams Group: [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.