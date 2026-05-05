PayPal Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

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PayPal Holdings, Inc.

May 05, 2026, 07:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2026 results for the period ended March 31, 2026. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal
Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

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