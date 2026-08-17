PayRange to License Mobile Payment Technology to Electrolux Professional for Laundry Equipment

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange LLC, a pioneer in mobile payment solutions for unattended retail, today announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Electrolux Professional that enables utilization of PayRange's patented mobile payment technology as part of Electrolux Professional's payment solution offering towards laundry business customers and end customers.

PayRange Licenses Technology to Electrolux Professional Group to Embed Payment Capability Directly into Equipment at OEM Level

This partnership marks a significant step forward for the laundry industry, enabling a new generation of machines to accept secure, app-based payments without the need for external hardware or aftermarket retrofits. By embedding payment capability directly into equipment, operators and users alike benefit from a more seamless, modern experience from day one.

Electrolux Professional Group is one of the world's leading laundry appliance manufacturers. Through this agreement, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation and digital transformation across its laundry portfolio, serving a wide range of laundry business customers, including laundromats, multi-housing environments, universities, and other commercial settings.

"We're excited to partner with Electrolux Professional and their forward-thinking team to bring this next wave of innovation directly into machines," said Paresh Patel, founder and CEO of PayRange. "Electrolux Professional's leadership in adopting licensed, proven technology reflects a strong commitment to delivering the best possible experience for operators and consumers, while respecting the innovations that make it possible."

PayRange has spent years building one of the most widely adopted mobile payment platforms in unattended retail, supported by a robust portfolio of nearly 100 patents. Its technology has transformed how millions of consumers interact with everyday machines, removing friction and enabling a more connected, digital-first experience.

"We are pleased to incorporate PayRange's patented technology into our payment solutions" said Jay Dixon, Head of Laundry for North America at Electrolux Professional. "Digital transformation is central to our innovation strategy, and a simple, convenient mobile payment method adds value to our customers in North America."

The agreement underscores a broader industry shift toward integrated, software-driven capabilities and highlights the importance of collaboration in accelerating innovation.

For operators, the result is a more streamlined deployment process, reduced installation complexity, and immediate access to mobile payment functionality. For consumers, it means faster, easier, and more flexible ways to pay, without coins or cards.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About PayRange

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple, secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small-ticket industries. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with more than 10 million users and a network spanning over 350 cities across the United States and Canada. Learn more at https://www.payrange.com.

About Electrolux Professional Group

Electrolux Professional Group is a leading global provider of food service, beverage, and laundry solutions for professional users. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company serves a wide range of business customers, including laundromats, hotels, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Cordisco

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SOURCE PayRange