Payzli Named No. 1183 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tampa-based payments and fintech company recognized for 297% three-year revenue growth — more than double the Inc. 5000 median

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli, a partner-first payments and fintech company, today announced it has been ranked No. 1183 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation and shaping the future of the economy.

Payzli's 297% Growth Puts It on the 2026 Inc. 5000

Payzli earned its place on the list with 297% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 - more than double the 130% median growth rate across the 5,000 companies recognized this year. Founded in 2020, the company reached the ranking in under six years of operation.

"We didn't grow 297% by outspending anyone," said Naim Hamdar, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Payzli. "We grew because ISOs, agents, and software partners kept sending us business, and they kept sending it because underwriting happens in-house. A partner gets a real answer from a real person instead of a decline with no reason attached. Residuals update daily instead of surfacing 45 days later. Partnership isn't our marketing line. It's our distribution model."

Payzli operates as an end-to-end payments technology partner across three audiences: sales partners - ISOs and 1099 agents who sell and own the merchant relationship; software platforms and developers embedding payments into their own products; and merchants accepting payments in person, online, and across both, spanning a wide range of business types and risk levels.

The company's growth has been driven by a proprietary product stack built and maintained in-house:

Payzli Connect — a partner CRM built in-house, where Bolt Residuals shows partners every dollar of residual, updated daily, instead of a 45-day wait for a statement complete with digital merchant onboarding and risk monitoring.

— a partner CRM built in-house, where Bolt Residuals shows partners every dollar of residual, updated daily, instead of a 45-day wait for a statement complete with digital merchant onboarding and risk monitoring. Payzli Transact — a payment gateway built on Visa Platform Connect technology with 70+ business app integrations, enabling software platforms to embed and monetize payments under their own brand.

— a payment gateway built on Visa Platform Connect technology with 70+ business app integrations, enabling software platforms to embed and monetize payments under their own brand. Payzli POS — AI-powered point of sale with integrated appointment booking, built for in-person and service businesses.

"Our Inc. 5000 ranking reflects three years of disciplined execution against a clear thesis: that a modern, integrated payments platform could compete with the incumbents on their own terms. Our team has delivered across every layer of the stack, from Payzli Connect, our acquiring and partner platform, to Payzli POS, our AI point of sale, to Payzli Transact, our API-first gateway built on Visa Platform Connect's infrastructure," said Kapil Pershad, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Payzli. "This recognition belongs to every engineer, product manager, and stakeholder who helped us scale with intention. What comes next is more interesting than what got us here. I would introduce you to Penny, but she prefers to make her own entrance. Payments has been overdue for a bit of intelligence, and we look forward to the introduction," he added.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Payzli

Payzli is an end-to-end payments technology partner that makes accepting payments simpler and affordable for businesses of all sizes and risk levels. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Payzli brings together in-person processing, an advanced online gateway, AI-powered point of sale, and mobile and contactless payments — backed by its own technology, honest pricing, and dedicated human support. Built partner-first, Payzli equips ISOs, agents, developers, and independent software vendors to grow, with direct integrations to major processing platforms, in-house underwriting, a flexible credit policy, a Visa Acceptance Solutions foundation partnership, and strategic investment from Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for NASDAQ-listed Esquire Bank, N.A. For more information, email [email protected] or visit payzli.com.

Media Contact

Shivangana Vasudeva

Director of Digital Marketing, Payzli

[email protected]

payzli.com

SOURCE Payzli