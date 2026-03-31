Inc. Names Payzli to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southeast

Payzli has been ranked #96 among the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast on the Inc. Regionals list.

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Payzli has been ranked No. 96 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

Payzli ranks #96 among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast on the Inc. Regionals list.

The recognition highlights Payzli's rapid growth and momentum as a modern fintech and payment infrastructure company empowering businesses with simplified, scalable payment solutions. Headquartered in Tampa, Payzli has quickly built a reputation for delivering flexible, technology-first merchant services designed to help businesses accept payments seamlessly while improving operational efficiency and revenue growth.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

For Payzli, the growth reflects a continued focus on building technology that removes friction from payment processing while enabling merchants, ISOs, developers, and partners to scale their businesses more efficiently. By combining advanced payment infrastructure with intuitive business tools, Payzli continues to expand its footprint across multiple industries, including retail, e-commerce, service-based businesses, and emerging verticals.

"We built Payzli with the belief that the right culture creates unstoppable growth. When you surround yourself with people who build like owners and take pride in the mission, growth at this level becomes the standard, not the exception. Being named among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast is an honor, and it motivates us to keep pushing forward for our merchants, partners, and the communities we serve. I couldn't be more proud of this team" said Naim Hamdar, Chief Revenue Officer at Payzli.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 182 private companies had a median growth rate of 89 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region's economy.

"Seeing Payzli recognized on the Inc. Regionals list is one of those moments where you stop and appreciate the journey. We've been heads-down building, and this is a reminder that the work is resonating. Grateful for our amazing team, our partners, and every merchant who trusted us," said Kapil Pershad, Chief Technology Officer at Payzli.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast is available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Payzli

Payzli is a full-service fintech and payment technology provider. Through seamless and direct integrations with Visa, Fiserv, and TSYS, Payzli delivers reliable, scalable payment solutions for merchants, independent sales organizations (ISOs), agents, developers, and independent software vendors.

The company's platform includes a powerful suite of merchant services, such as in-person payment processing, advanced online payment gateway, AI-powered point-of-sale, and mobile and contactless payment solutions. By combining advanced payment technology with intuitive business tools, Payzli enables businesses of all sizes and risk levels to operate more efficiently, improve customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.

For more information, visit payzli.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

SOURCE Payzli