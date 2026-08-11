PB2 Foods Makes the Prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the second year in a row, PB2 is named among the most successful independent businesses in the United States.

TIFTON, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PB2 Foods (pb2foods.com), the brand that pioneered powdered peanut butter, today announced it has been ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second year in a row.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We are tremendously honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "Every day, the employees of our fully vertically integrated company work diligently to fulfill our mission of improving our communities, connecting farmers to families, and inspiring healthy, balanced living."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit inc.com/inc5000. For more information about PB2 Foods and its products, visit pb2foods.com.

About PB2 Foods

PB2 Foods pioneered the original powdered peanut butter in 2007. Since then, the company has been on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life and feel confident in their choices. PB2 focuses on pure and simple plant-based foods and ingredients, taking the time to create the very best, high-quality products. The makers of PB2 believe food should be healthy, delicious and make you happy. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Ga. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE PB2 Foods