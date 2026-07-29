PBS Biotech Joins Organoid COMMONS to Accelerate Industrialization and Scalability of Human-Relevant Models

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Biotech, a leader in advanced cell therapy manufacturing technologies, today announced its membership in Organoid COMMONS. As a member of this industry-first consortium, PBS Biotech will collaborate with biopharma pioneers to establish the biomanufacturing standards and scalable frameworks required to transition organoid technologies from early-stage drug discovery to commercial-scale application.

Organoid COMMONS was established to bridge the gap between academic innovation and industrial adoption. By uniting key stakeholders across the biotechnology ecosystem, the consortium aims to refine New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and deliver high-quality, highly reproducible human-relevant models—reducing the pharmaceutical industry's reliance on animal models.

PBS Biotech contributes deep bioprocess expertise alongside its novel Vertical-Wheel® bioreactor platform and single-use technologies to the consortium. By providing uniform, low-shear hydrodynamic environments, PBS Biotech's platform directly addresses critical industry bottlenecks—enabling linear scalability from benchtop process development to GMP production, reducing batch-to-batch variability, and improving organoid yield and viability.

"Joining Organoid COMMONS aligns perfectly with our core mission: enabling developers to overcome manufacturing bottlenecks while preserving delicate cell quality, aggregate integrity, and function," said Martin Simonetti, Chief Executive Officer of PBS Biotech. "We look forward to working alongside consortium members to define the benchmark standards that will drive the next generation of human-centric drug discovery and regenerative medicine."

Through this membership, PBS Biotech will help build a shared repository of process knowledge, standardized protocols, and scalable tools that benefit the broader life sciences and pharmaceutical communities.

About PBS Biotech

PBS Biotech is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the manufacture of next-generation cell therapies through innovative bioreactor technologies. Its patented Vertical-Wheel® bioreactor platform delivers gentle, low-shear mixing with scalable performance to support process development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production. PBS Biotech partners with leading biotechnology companies, CDMOs, and academic institutions worldwide to accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing cell therapies.

About Organoid COMMONS

The Organoid COMMONS is a collaborative industry consortium dedicated to the standardization, industrialization, and democratization of organoid-based technologies. By fostering an open ecosystem of tool providers, therapeutic developers, and regulatory experts, the COMMONS works to accelerate the implementation of human-relevant models in drug discovery and precision medicine. For more information, contact Dr. Priya Baraniak ([email protected]), Alliance Director.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PBS Biotech's future plans, expectations, and business outlook, including statements related to the development, adoption, and commercialization of cell therapy manufacturing technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. PBS Biotech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE PBS Biotech Inc.