PBS Biotech Wins 2026 Cell Products Development of the Year Award

Recognition Highlights Company's Leadership in Advancing Linearly Scalable, Advanced Cell Therapy Manufacturing

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Biotech, a leading developer of innovative single-use bioreactor technologies for cell therapy manufacturing, today announced it has been named Cell Therapy Products Development of the Year 2026 by Life Sciences Review. The company was also recognized among the publication's Top Companies in Cell and Gene Therapy, underscoring PBS Biotech's growing impact on the future of advanced therapeutic manufacturing.

The recognition reflects PBS Biotech's continued commitment to helping cell therapy developers overcome one of the industry's greatest challenges: reliably scaling manufacturing while preserving cell quality and function. Through its patented Vertical-Wheel® bioreactor technology, PBS Biotech enables gentle, low-shear cell culture that supports the expansion and differentiation of a broad range of sensitive cell types, from early process development through commercial manufacturing.

"As cell therapies continue to transform medicine, manufacturers need technologies that eliminate the traditional tradeoff between scalability and cell quality," said Martin Simonetti, Chief Executive Officer of PBS Biotech. "We're honored that Life Sciences Review has recognized our team's dedication to advancing manufacturing solutions that help bring life-changing therapies to patients faster."

Unlike conventional stirred-tank bioreactors, PBS Biotech's Vertical-Wheel platform was specifically engineered to create homogeneous mixing with exceptionally low shear forces, providing an environment well suited for sensitive cell types including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), T cells, NK cells, CAR-T, CAR-NK, and pancreatic islet cells. The technology offers linear scalability from research through manufacturing, enabling customers to simplify process development and accelerate technology transfer.

In its feature, Life Sciences Review highlighted PBS Biotech's customer-centric approach, commitment to innovation, and expanding collaborations across the cell and gene therapy ecosystem. The publication also recognized the company's role in helping developers address critical manufacturing bottlenecks as more cell therapies advance toward commercialization.

"This recognition belongs to our employees, customers, collaborators, and partners who continue pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine," Simonetti added. "Together, we're building the manufacturing foundation that will enable the next generation of cell therapies to reach more patients around the world."

As demand for scalable, robust manufacturing platforms continues to grow, PBS Biotech remains focused on expanding its technology portfolio, supporting customer success, and advancing manufacturing solutions that accelerate the commercialization of transformative cell therapies.

About PBS Biotech

PBS Biotech is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the manufacture of next-generation cell therapies through innovative bioreactor technologies. Its patented Vertical-Wheel® bioreactor platform delivers gentle, low-shear mixing with scalable performance to support process development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production. PBS Biotech partners with leading biotechnology companies, CDMOs, and academic institutions worldwide to accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing cell therapies.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PBS Biotech's future plans, expectations, and business outlook, including statements related to the development, adoption, and commercialization of cell therapy manufacturing technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. PBS Biotech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact

PBS Biotech

Peter Kim, VP, Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.pbsbiotech.com

SOURCE PBS Biotech Inc.