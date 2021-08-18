PBS Showcases VeriDetx's Disinfecting Booth and Nano-Based Disinfectants

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriDetx Inc. (www.veridetx.com) -- In a nationally-televised interview conducted by American Health Journal and airing on PBS affiliates throughout North America, noted epidemiologist, Charles Edmiston, PhD, shared details on VeriDetx's proprietary disinfecting booth and nano-based disinfectants that kill infectious pathogens without the use of toxic chemicals.

"Millions of people will be exposed to our efforts and products," stated Jerry Astor, CEO and Founder of VeriDetx. And added "The video will increase public awareness and ensure that those businesses and institutions that are most directly affected by the pandemic realize that a practical, affordable solution to controlling the spread of infectious diseases now exists."

Speaking for American Health Journal, Michael Lesner, Global Executive Producer stated that "At PBS/American Health Journal we're always on the hunt for important medical innovation, transformation and disruption. We want to thank VeriDetx and its spokesperson Dr. Charles Edmiston, PhD for giving us our first look at the company's booth and nano-based disinfectant system. It has been shown to be highly effective in protecting people in applications ranging from casinos to cruise ships."

About Dr. Charles Edmiston

Dr. Charles Edmiston is Professor of Surgery & was previously the Hospital Epidemiologist at Froedtert Hospital - Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin & Adjunct Professor, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee. He is the Director, Surgical Microbiology Research Laboratory, Department of Surgery, Medical College of Wisconsin. He is Board credentialed in both Infection Control (CBIC) and as a Specialist in Clinical Microbiology (ASCP).

About VeriDetx Inc.

VeriDetx markets a broad line of proprietary disinfecting booths, sanitizers and surface protectants. The booths capture information related to the temperature and identity of anyone entering them and kill germs present on their clothes or exposed areas with "dry" fog. Its surface protectants are non-toxic and environmentally friendly. They afford 30 day protection of treated surfaces and are FDA/EPA registered and OSHA compliant.

