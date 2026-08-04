PDFix-US Launches Extended Proof-of-Concept Program to Help Federal and State Agencies Modernize PDF Accessibility

Free three-month program will help selected agencies evaluate automated PDF remediation using thousands of agency documents and measurable performance criteria

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDFix-US LLC, the exclusive United States distributor of PDFix accessibility solutions, today announced the launch of its Federal and State Extended Proof-of-Concept Program. The three-month initiative will enable selected agencies to evaluate a scalable approach to identifying, tagging, remediating, and verifying large volumes of PDF documents for accessibility.

PDFix Desktop Pro Enterprise tool showing tag tree, physical view and how validation actions can be performed to fix errors.

Participating agencies will provide a representative collection of approximately 2,500 PDF documents (maximum of 25,000 pages). Working with PDFix-US, each agency will use PDFix SDK Enterprise, PDFix Desktop Pro, specialized training, and workflow-development assistance to build and test an accessibility remediation process within its own operating environment. There is no cost to participate in the program for selected eligible agencies.

The program is designed to move beyond limited software demonstrations. Instead, participating agencies will evaluate PDFix using actual agency documents, existing accessibility requirements, representative document types, and real-world production volumes.

"Government agencies do not need another short demonstration using a small collection of carefully selected documents," said David Herr, President of PDFix-US. "They need an opportunity to determine how accessibility automation performs against the volume, complexity, security requirements, and quality standards they encounter every day. This program gives agencies the time, technology, and technical support necessary to make that assessment."

Measuring the Operational Value of Accessibility Automation

Each proof of concept will establish baseline information about the agency's existing PDF remediation process and compare it with a workflow incorporating PDFix automation and human verification.

Depending on agency priorities and document characteristics, measurements may include:

Document-processing time and throughput

Percentage of remediation work successfully automated

Manual-review and correction time

Cost per page or document

Accuracy of document structure and reading order

Identification of headings, lists, tables, figures, and other structural elements

Quality-assurance and human-verification requirements

Scalability across different document types and departments

Integration with existing content and document-management workflows

At the conclusion of the program, the agency will receive an evaluation summarizing results, workflow recommendations, observed limitations, and opportunities for broader implementation.

Combining Automation With Human Verification

The Federal Extended Proof-of-Concept Program does not treat automated tagging as the final step in accessibility. PDFix automation is used to perform repeatable, high-volume processing, while trained agency personnel use PDFix Desktop tools to audit, correct, and verify the resulting documents.

This combined approach is intended to reduce repetitive manual work while preserving human oversight for complex document structures, alternative text, reading order, tables, forms, and other accessibility considerations requiring judgment.

Participating agencies will have access to:

PDFix SDK Enterprise for automated and batch document processing

Enterprise for automated and batch document processing PDFix Desktop Pro Enterprise for auditing, remediation, and verification

Desktop Pro Enterprise for auditing, remediation, and verification Technical training for agency personnel

Workflow assessment and development support

Assistance configuring rules for representative agency documents

Performance measurement and results reporting

Recommendations for operational deployment and continued improvement

PDFix solutions can be incorporated into controlled enterprise and government environments, helping agencies evaluate accessibility automation while maintaining appropriate oversight of their documents and workflows.

Supporting Sustainable Federal Accessibility Programs

Federal and state agencies produce and maintain significant numbers of electronic documents and are responsible for ensuring that covered information and communications technology is accessible to people with disabilities under the ADA and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

For agencies managing extensive PDF collections, relying exclusively on page-by-page manual remediation can create significant cost, staffing, and scheduling challenges. The PDFix program will help agencies determine where automation can reduce those burdens and where specialized human review remains necessary.

"The objective is not to claim that technology eliminates the need for accessibility professionals," Herr added. "The objective is to give those professionals better tools, automate the work that can be automated, and create a repeatable process capable of supporting an agency-wide accessibility program."

Agency Applications

PDFix-US is accepting expressions of interest from federal and state agencies and qualified program teams for the Extended Proof-of-Concept Program.

Participating organizations should be prepared to:

Designate an agency project lead and appropriate technical contacts

Provide approximately 2,500 representative PDF documents (for a total of 25,000 pages)

Identify priority document categories and accessibility objectives

Participate in training and scheduled workflow-review sessions

Support the establishment of baseline and final performance measurements

Provide feedback on program results and implementation requirements

Program participation, scheduling, technical requirements, document-security procedures, and commercial terms will be established with each selected agency before the proof of concept begins.

Federal and state agencies interested in participating may contact PDFix-US at sales@pdfix.net or visit https://pdfix.net/pdf-compliance-software-federal-extended-poc-program/.

About PDFix-US

PDFix-US LLC is the exclusive United States distributor of PDFix software solutions. The company helps federal, state and local government agencies, educational institutions, businesses, and accessibility professionals automate and scale PDF accessibility workflows.

PDFix technology includes desktop remediation and auditing tools, enterprise batch-processing capabilities, and a software development kit for integrating PDF accessibility into document-production and content-management workflows. PDFix solutions support automated processing combined with human review and verification to help organizations produce more accessible digital documents efficiently and consistently.

For additional information, visit pdfix.net.

Media Contact:

David Herr

President

PDFix-US LLC

david.herr@pdfix.net

866-883-8750

https://pdfix.net/

SOURCE PDFix-US LLC