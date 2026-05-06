PDFix-US announces the release of PDFix SDK 9.0 & Desktop Pro/Enterprise 3.0: Tools to Transform PDF Accessibility

FREDERICK, Md., May. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDFix-US, the exclusive United States reseller of PDFix technology, today announced its official launch along with the latest release of the PDFix SDK and PDFix Desktop Pro product suite, delivering advanced automation capabilities that enable organizations to achieve document accessibility at scale.

** From Manual Chaos to Automated Clarity **

As regulatory pressure and digital accessibility requirements continue to expand across government, higher education, and enterprise sectors—including recent enforcement activity and guidance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) from the U.S. Department of Justice—organizations are increasingly challenged by the limitations of manual remediation. PDFix-US introduces a scalable, automation-first approach that significantly reduces the cost and time required to make large volumes of PDF documents compliant.

"Document accessibility has evolved from a one-time initiative into an ongoing operational requirement," said David Herr, President of PDFix-US. "Organizations need to automate PDF accessibility—not rely on manual remediation—to keep up. PDFix-US brings the automation, scalability, and integration capabilities required to solve accessibility at the enterprise level."

"Automation is the only viable path forward for organizations dealing with growing volumes of digital content," said Jozef Baranec, CEO of PDFix. "The new release significantly advances automated tagging quality and scalable processing, enabling organizations to reduce manual intervention while maintaining consistent accessibility outcomes," said Lucia Todova, CTO of PDFix

New Release Advances Automation and Scalability

The latest release of the PDFix platform introduces enhanced functionality designed for high-volume, production environments, including:

Advanced auto-tagging for improved accuracy and speed

Enterprise-grade batch processing for large document repositories

Expanded SDK and API capabilities for seamless workflow integration

Cross-platform support across Windows, macOS, and Linux

Automation-ready architecture for unattended processing

Enhanced support for accessibility standards including Section 508, WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2AA and PDF/UA

Integrated VeraPDF verification reports

These capabilities enable organizations to transition from labor-intensive remediation processes to sustainable, system-driven accessibility workflows aligned with evolving ADA expectations.

Exclusive U.S. Market Access and Support

As the exclusive U.S. reseller, PDFix-US provides customers with direct access to the full PDFix product portfolio, supported by U.S.-based sales, technical expertise, and implementation services. The company also offers custom integration and workflow development to help organizations embed accessibility directly into their document ecosystems. Free evaluation licenses are available on our website to download for testing. Reach out to [email protected] to arrange a demo with our training team.

Addressing the Cost Barrier to Accessibility

Traditional per-page remediation models can create significant financial barriers for organizations managing large document volumes. PDFix solutions eliminate these constraints by enabling:

Automation that scales to support millions of documents

Removal of recurring per-page remediation costs

Consistent, repeatable accessibility workflows

Continuous compliance across growing document libraries

On-prem implementations to control costs

Organizations adopting automation-driven strategies are achieving substantial reductions in both cost and turnaround time while improving overall document quality and compliance.

Availability

The latest versions of the PDFix SDK 9.0 and PDFix Desktop 3.0 (Pro and Enterprise) are available immediately through PDFix-US. Download a free trial from our website.

For additional information, visit www.pdfix-us.com or contact [email protected].

About PDFix-US

PDFix-US is the exclusive United States reseller of PDFix technology, delivering software solutions that automate PDF accessibility at scale. The company focuses on enabling government agencies, educational institutions, and enterprises to implement efficient, cost-effective accessibility workflows through advanced automation and integration.

PDFix-US Email: [email protected] Website: www.pdfix-us.com 1-866-883-8750

SOURCE PDFix-US LLC