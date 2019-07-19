PDMS Market, 2024 - Growing Demand for PDMS In Healthcare Applications

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PDMS Market by Type, Form (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins), End-Use Industries (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PDMS Market Size is Estimated to be USD 4.0 billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The increasing demand for PDMS from industries such as personal care, medical, automotive, construction and others owing to properties such as durability, dielectricity, adhesion, foam control, and others is one of the major factors driving the global PDMS demand during the forecast period.

Further, the growing preference of PDMS fluid-based products in place of hydrocarbon-based traditional products owing to its high resistant towards temperature extremes, oxidation, shear stresses, and chemicals are expected to drive this market. Also, the increasing PDMS demand from developing economies of the world is another factor driving the PDMS market. However, the regulatory policies for PDMS such as Food Contact Material (FCM) in Europe and Food and Durg Authority (FDA) are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

High-molecular weight is the fastest-growing type of PDMS

High-molecular is expected to be the fastest-growing type of PDMS between 2019 and 2024. High-molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane is used as a damping fluid in a variety of Environmental Sensing Devices (ESDs) such as accelerometers and rolamites. It is also used in soft lithography under biomedical microelectromechanical systems. The demand for high-molecular-weight PDMS is driven majorly by its increasing consumption of hair care and skincare applications under the personal care industry.

Elastomer is the largest form of PDMS

Based on form, PDMS market is divided into elastomer, fluid, resin, and others. Elastomers are expected to be the most extensive form of PDMS used for numerous applications during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PDMS elastomers in industries such as household & personal care and electrical & electronics is expected to drive the PDMS market. PDMS elastomers are used for various applications under these industries such as sealants, the raw material for microfluidic devices, stretchable electronics, and others.

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for PDMS

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing PDMS market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of strong and developing industries, such as construction, automobile, household & personal care, and electronics. Factors such as abundant availability of raw materials at lower costs, high economic growth rate, and lower labor & transportation costs are expected to drive the PDMS market in the region.



PDMS is used majorly as a lubricant, anti-foaming agent, heat transferring fluid, and others in the industries mentioned above. The increasing demand for PDMS for these industries has further motivated a large number of manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand In Different End-Use Industries

Replacement of Hydrocarbon-Based Products With PDMS Fluid-Based Products

Restraints



Regulatory Policies on PDMS In Few End-Use Industries

High Cost of Production

Opportunities



Growing Demand for PDMS In Healthcare Applications

Challenges



Price Sensitive Market

Companies Mentioned



Alfa Aesar

Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co., Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

Brb International

Business Overview

Business Overview

CHT Group

Clearco Products Co., Inc.

Dongyue Group Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Gelest, Inc.

Hubei Xin Si Hai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Iota Silicone Oil ( Anhui ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. KB Roller Tech Kopierwalzen GmbH

KCC Corporation

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Siltech Corporation

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Terra Silikon Teknolojileri Ve Kimya

Wacker Chemie AG

Wynca Group

Yichang Collin Silicone Material Co., Ltd.

Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gurblq



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

