Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (BTU),

CLICK HERE BEFORE AUGUST 24, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE

ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody's overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company's inflated guidance fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine's ramp-up and Peabody's first quarter metallurgical segment volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles