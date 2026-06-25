Peabody Engineering Advances Innovation and Expands Product Portfolio to Reinforce Industry Leadership

LIBERTY, S.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial tanks, containment solutions, and engineered plastic products, today announced ongoing strategic initiatives that underscore its commitment to innovation, product excellence, and expanded market leadership. With a legacy dating back to 1952 and a diverse product portfolio serving markets ranging from industrial chemical storage to Pump Containment and engineered process systems, Peabody is accelerating its innovation efforts to deliver advanced solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

The company's growth momentum is evident in recent strategic investments, including the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Liberty, South Carolina. Peabody's broad product lineup includes industrial polyethylene storage tanks in multiple configurations, pump and containment enclosures, accessories, and custom fabricated solutions.

"Peabody Engineering has always prioritized quality, durability, and design innovation," said Mark Peabody, CEO. "As we continue to advance our portfolio and invest in next-generation solutions, we remain focused on setting industry standards and delivering value for our customers and partners."

Expanding and Enhancing Product Solutions

Peabody's broad product lineup includes industrial polyethylene storage tanks in multiple configurations, pump and containment enclosures, accessories, and custom fabricated solutions. The company's suite of offerings is engineered to deliver long-term performance, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency for customers in water treatment, chemical processing, data centers, agricultural applications, and a range of industrial and municipal sectors.

Recent product highlights include:

Gemini Dual Containment® Tank Systems , engineered for secure, double-wall containment and reliable performance across demanding chemical applications.

, engineered for secure, double-wall containment and reliable performance across demanding chemical applications. Gemini² Dual Containment® Square Tanks , featuring enhanced capacity and space efficiency in square configurations while maintaining full secondary containment compliance.

, featuring enhanced capacity and space efficiency in square configurations while maintaining full secondary containment compliance. A broad range of ProChem® tanks and accessories designed for versatile industrial chemical storage and process integration, including our plug and play Value-Pak tank systems, with everything included in one competitive, ready to go package..

designed for versatile industrial chemical storage and process integration, including our plug and play Value-Pak tank systems, with everything included in one competitive, ready to go package.. Tailored solutions including containment enclosures, custom molded tanks, and structural fiberglass products — all supported by Peabody's engineering expertise and resource tools such as CAD drawings and technical spec sheets.

Driving Innovation Through Engineering and Support Services

Peabody's commitment to innovation extends beyond products to include comprehensive engineering support, custom configuration options, and an expanding network of authorized distributors and partners across North America. The company's design and fabrication capabilities enable customers to tackle complex applications with solutions that combine functionality, compliance, and durability.

Commitment to Growth and Local Investment

The company's growth momentum is evident in recent strategic investments, including the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Liberty, South Carolina. Peabody is strengthening its ability to deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations and support long-term success by remaining dedicated to product and team development.

About Peabody Engineering, LLC

Founded in 1952 in Gardena, California and now headquartered in Liberty, South Carolina, Peabody Engineering, LLC designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial plastic products, including polyethylene storage tanks, containment solutions, and related accessories that serve diverse markets throughout North America and beyond. The company's products are known for their durability, chemical resistance, and engineered performance, backed by responsive service and a deep commitment to quality. Peabody's products are available nationwide through a network of distributors and authorized representatives.

Media Contact:

Mark Peabody

CEO

Peabody Engineering, LLC

Phone: 1-800-4-PEABODY

Website: https://4peabody.com/

SOURCE Peabody Engineering, LLC