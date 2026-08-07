Peabody Engineering Showcases $9 Million Facility Expansion in Liberty, South Carolina

LIBERTY, S.C., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering, LLC is advancing its next phase of growth with a $9 million investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Liberty, South Carolina. The expansion reflects the company's continued momentum, increased customer demand, and long-term commitment to serving the chemical storage, handling, and feed systems markets with dependable, customer-driven solutions.

Expanded Liberty, SC Facility Peabody Engineering Tanks

The Liberty facility expansion is designed to increase Peabody Engineering's manufacturing capacity, strengthen operational efficiency, and support the company's ability to respond to a growing range of customer needs. As demand continues to rise across industrial, municipal, agricultural, commercial, and water treatment applications, the expanded facility will help Peabody Engineering bring more solutions to market while maintaining the service, quality, and expertise customers have come to rely on.

"This investment is about growth, but it is also about responsibility," said Mark Peabody, CEO of Peabody Engineering. "Through years of hard work, investing in our future, and the dedication of an amazing team of employees, we have come to a point where we are able to address a broad range of market challenges we never could have anticipated in the past. Our products have become a staple in the industry, but we're far from finished. We have lots of new ideas that will catapult us to the next level and create even more innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

The facility expansion also supports Peabody Engineering's continued product development across several core tank lines. In 2026, the company is expanding its product portfolio with a particular emphasis on larger size ranges for ProChem and Gemini tanks, along with additional options designed to improve flexibility, availability, and performance in chemical and process handling applications.

Product updates include:

Expanded larger size range for ProChem tanks

Expanded Gemini Cylindrical and Square tanks

ProChem Chem/Agr tanks

ProChem Open-Top tanks

New Open-Top and Solid-Top ProChem line

Single Wall Value-Paks

Double Wall Value-Paks

Peabody Engineering's innovation continues to be shaped by direct customer feedback and real-world application needs. The company's expanded manufacturing footprint will allow the team to better support customers looking for durable, dependable tank systems and customized solutions for chemical storage and feed applications.

"Our innovation is driven by what our customers tell us they need, and we strive to respond with the best possible solutions to address those needs," said Mark. "Our customers have made it clear that we have hit the mark on what they need in chemical storage and feed applications. We strive to be their closest ally in developing customized solutions, with great customer service and expertise they have grown to rely upon."

The Liberty expansion marks an important milestone for Peabody Engineering as the company continues building for the future. With increased capacity, expanded product offerings, and a dedicated team behind its growth, Peabody Engineering remains focused on serving customers with the same commitment to quality, service, and innovation that has guided the company for decades.

"We are blessed to have achieved the success we have thus far," said Mark. "We owe it to our customers, our vendors, our amazing team, and most of all, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for His favor, grace, and guidance that has gotten us where we are and will lead us into a great future for Peabody Engineering, LLC."

About Peabody Engineering, LLC

Founded in 1952, Peabody Engineering, LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality storage tanks, chemical feed systems, process handling solutions, and related products serving a wide range of industrial, municipal, agricultural, commercial, and water treatment markets. With a commitment to engineering excellence, responsive service, and customer-driven innovation, Peabody Engineering provides durable, dependable solutions designed to support critical chemical storage and handling applications.

For more information, visit 4peabody.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Peabody

CEO

Peabody Engineering, LLC

Phone: 1-800-4-PEABODY

Website: https://4peabody.com/

SOURCE Peabody Engineering, LLC