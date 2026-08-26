Peach State Health Plan and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Recognize Two New Cohorts of Peach State Scholars

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan, a leading care management organization serving Georgia and a Centene Corporation subsidiary, and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University (MCG) celebrated two new cohorts of Peach State Scholars during a recent pinning ceremony, highlighting the growing success of the MCG 3+ Program.

MCG/PSHP/2026 PS Scholars

The newest cohorts join a growing network of healthcare providers committed to strengthening access to care in Georgia's rural and underserved communities. Since its launch in 2020, the program currently includes 64 enrollees and continues to create opportunities for students to train, remain and practice in Georgia. Support from Peach State Health Plan also helped catalyze additional state investment, expanding the program's reach and long-term impact.

"The Peach State Scholars program reflects the very best of the Medical College of Georgia's mission to educate exceptional physicians and prepare them to serve where Georgia needs them most," said Augusta University President Russell T. Keen. "We are grateful to Peach State Health Plan and our state leaders for investing in these students and in the health of communities across Georgia. This partnership is strengthening Georgia's physician workforce and creating a pipeline of doctors committed to caring for patients in rural and underserved communities. This is how we build a healthier Georgia."

The inaugural cohort graduated in 2023, and five members of that class completed residency training in June 2026 and began practicing in rural hospitals across Georgia. Graduates are projected to provide care for more than 352,800 patients in rural communities over the next three years.

"Every new cohort reflects the power of investing in people and communities," said Clyde A. White, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "We're proud to support a program that is helping ensure more Georgians can access the care they need."

Meet the New Peach State Scholars:

Class of 2028

Anna Brown (Claxton, GA) – Internal Medicine

Ryan Brownlee (Flowery Branch, GA) – Internal Medicine

Thien Duy Chen (Savannah, GA) – Internal Medicine

Heidi Hicks (Acworth, GA) – Internal Medicine

Dakota Phillips (Las Vegas, NV) – Internal Medicine

Class of 2029

Peace Abhieyighan – Emergency Med

Tagwa Ali (Grovetown, GA) – Internal Medicine

Joy Charles (Americus, GA) – Pediatrics

Jeremiah Clemmons (Martinez, GA) – Emergency Medicine

Esther Kim (Sugar Hill, GA) – Pediatrics

Taryn Lykes (Ludowici, GA) – OB/GYN

Anna-Racquel Perez (Alpharetta, GA) – Pediatrics

Fernando Vale-Enriquez (Tampa, FL) – Emergency Medicine

Chaston Weaver (Augusta, GA) – Emergency Medicine

Xander Yeager (Grantville, GA) – Emergency Medicine

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a care management organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a Centene company, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshpgeorgia.com.

About Augusta University

As one of Georgia's four public research institutions, Augusta University offers customizable, accessible education on campuses in Augusta and across the state. Augusta University aims not only to be different, but also to make a difference — to reimagine and recreate the future of art, technology, education and health care. Home to Georgia's only public academic medical center and designated by the state as a health sciences center of excellence, Augusta University is dedicated to creating a safer, healthier and more equitable Georgia.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan