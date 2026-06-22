Peach State Health Plan Supports the Power of Mentorship at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Annual Conference

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan, a leading care management organization serving Georgia and a Centene Corporation subsidiary, joined leaders at the 2026 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) National Conference, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening communities through mentorship.

The annual conference serves as BBBSA's premier gathering, bringing together affiliates, corporate partners, and youth development leaders to share best practices, address challenges facing youth, and advance the mentoring movement nationwide.

Brian Jones, Community Relations Representative for Peach State Health Plan, shares information and resources with attendees at the 2026 Big Brothers Big Sisters National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Big Brothers Big Sisters

As a health plan serving members across Georgia, Peach State Health Plan focuses on improving community well‑being through collaboration with local organizations and partners. Participation in the conference reflects a broader commitment to engaging in efforts that support youth development and help build stronger, healthier communities.

"When leaders, partners, and affiliates come together around a common mission, it affirms just how powerful connection can be," said Clyde White, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "The dialogue and collaboration highlight the critical role mentorship plays in helping youth realize their full potential."

The conference also emphasized the importance of cross‑sector partnerships in expanding access to mentoring relationships. Corporate and community leaders participated alongside local agencies to discuss sustainability, innovation, and the future of the mentoring movement.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters has built a network that understands both the urgency and the opportunity in supporting today's youth," said Jon Dinesman, Executive Vice President of External Affairs for Centene Corporation and a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Board of Directors. "We believe strong communities start with meaningful relationships, and mentorship is a powerful way to help young people thrive."

Participation in efforts like this aligns with Peach State Health Plan's approach to community engagement, grounded in partnership, presence, and long‑term focus.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a care management organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a Centene company, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshpgeorgia.com.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan