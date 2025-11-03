Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan Offers Health Insurance in Georgia in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan plans in 149 counties

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Georgians in 149 counties for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"Our mission is to ensure that every Georgian can choose healthcare coverage that fits their needs and supports their health journey," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Peach State Health Plan, Clyde White. "With enhanced benefits, innovative solutions and tools for enrollment and care, we're making it easier for individuals and families to take control of their health."

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Ambetter Health Solutions:

Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements ( ICHRAs ). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Georgia, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control costs while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce.





Ambetter Centene ICHRAs ICHRA Ambetter Ambetter Perks:

Ambetter Health offers additional services to support your health and financial well-being through the Ambetter Perks program for members in Georgia. This program gives members access to discounts on a variety of products and services, including wellness activities, financial tools, memberships, out-of-pocket prescription costs and over-the-counter (OTC) health items. It also includes services that promote healthy lifestyles and address social factors that impact health. The Ambetter Perks program is open to all members.





Ambetter Ambetter Convenient Online Enrollment:

Through the Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





My Health Pays ® :

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). Rewards can also be used for everyday items and pharmacy copays at Walmart . My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





® earn up to $500 in rewards copays copays copays Walmart Virtual 24/7 Care:

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

The full list of 149 counties in which Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan will be offered can be found at ambetterhealth.com/en/ga/health-plans/coverage-map.

Georgia residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ga.

About Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through Georgia Access. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is underwritten by Ambetter of Peach State, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Georgia. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Peach State Health Plan, Inc. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ga/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan