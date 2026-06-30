PeakCU Foundation Awards $97,500 in Scholarships to 48 Students Across Oregon and Washington

Annual scholarship program continues a legacy of over $1.1 million in student investment

LACEY, Wash. and EUGENE, Ore., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PeakCU Foundation has awarded $97,500 in scholarships to 48 students across Oregon and Washington, continuing a longstanding commitment to expanding educational opportunities and investing in the future of local communities.

This year, the Foundation awarded 44 higher education scholarships valued at $2,000 each, along with four specialty legacy scholarships, supporting students pursuing university degrees, community college education, vocational training, and career-focused programs.

The 2026 scholarship program reflects Peak Credit Union's belief that investing in education is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen communities, remove barriers to opportunity, and support the next generation of leaders.

"Education changes lives, families and entire communities," said Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of Peak Credit Union. "Every scholarship we award represents an investment in someone's potential. Whether a student is pursuing a university degree, technical certification, vocational training, or continuing education, we want them to know their community believes in them. These students are the future educators, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, tradespeople and leaders who will help shape Oregon and Washington for decades to come."

The PeakCU Foundation scholarship program is open annually to Peak Credit Union members pursuing higher education and continuing education opportunities. Students are evaluated through a competitive application process that considers academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and future goals. More than 200 applications from across Oregon and Washington were received during the 2026 cycle.

Through the combined histories of TwinStar Credit Union, Northwest Community Credit Union, and now unified as Peak Credit Union, $1,557,500 in scholarship funding has been awarded to students across Oregon and Washington.

"One of the most meaningful aspects of becoming Peak Credit Union is the opportunity to build on the incredible legacy of both organizations that came before us," said Dr. Tuyo. "Our members have always believed that stronger communities begin with opportunity. Supporting students through scholarships is one of the clearest examples of how a member-owned credit union can create lasting impact."

The scholarship program is one component of the PeakCU Foundation's broader commitment to education and community well-being. Alongside scholarships, the Foundation supports classroom grants, financial literacy initiatives, school lunch debt relief, and other programs that help students, educators and families thrive throughout Oregon and Washington.

As Peak Credit Union continues to build on the combined legacies of TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union, the organization remains focused on expanding opportunities for future generations through meaningful local investment.

About PeakCU Foundation: The PeakCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit philanthropic foundation affiliated with Peak Credit Union. Formerly known as the TwinStar Community Foundation, the organization supports education, food security, classroom resources, scholarships, and financial literacy initiatives across Washington and Oregon. Since its inception, the Foundation and its predecessor programs have invested millions of dollars into local communities through educational support, student scholarships, and community-focused initiatives

About Peak Credit Union: Peak Credit Union is the unified organization formed by TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union. With more than 250,000 members and $4 billion in assets, Peak serves individuals, families, and businesses across Washington and Oregon. Founded by educators and millworkers, the member-owned, not-for-profit credit union is rooted in a legacy of service and community. Peak supports local impact through classroom grants, youth enrichment programs, school supply drives, college scholarships, financial education, and initiatives to eliminate school lunch debt.

SOURCE Peak Credit Union