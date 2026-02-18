PeakCU Foundation Builds on a Legacy of Nearly $1.8 Million in Community Investment

TwinStar Community Foundation Renames to Expand Impact Across Washington and Oregon

LACEY, Wash. and EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Peak Credit Union continues to unite two legacy institutions under one shared vision, its philanthropic arm is taking the next step forward. The TwinStar Community Foundation has officially been renamed the PeakCU Foundation, reflecting its role within the newly formed Peak Credit Union while reaffirming its longstanding commitment to education, food security, and community well-being across Washington and Oregon.

The renaming builds on the 2025 rebrand of TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union into Peak Credit Union following the merger of both institutions in 2023. While the name has changed, the mission remains the same to strengthen local communities by supporting students, educators, and families where they live and learn.

"This change reflects who we are today and where we're going," said David Tuyo, CEO of Peak Credit Union. "The PeakCU Foundation represents our dedication to focused, local giving built on a much longer history of educational support. Aligning under one name allows us to build on that legacy and expand our impact across Oregon and Washington."

A Proven History of Community Impact

Since its establishment in 2015, and building on education-focused initiatives supported by the credit union for decades prior, the Foundation's work has centered around three core pillars:

Eliminating school lunch debt. From 2018 through 2024, the Foundation paid more than $245,000 to help eliminate school lunch debt for students in the communities it serves, ensuring children can focus on learning without the burden of food insecurity.





From 2018 through 2024, the Foundation paid more than to help eliminate school lunch debt for students in the communities it serves, ensuring children can focus on learning without the burden of food insecurity. Supporting educators through Classroom Cash. Since the program launched in 2000, more than $742,000 has been awarded through Classroom Cash grants, providing K–12 teachers, counselors, and librarians with funding for classroom supplies, books, and enrichment resources.





Since the program launched in 2000, more than has been awarded through Classroom Cash grants, providing K–12 teachers, counselors, and librarians with funding for classroom supplies, books, and enrichment resources. Investing in students through scholarships. Since 2003, nearly $800,000 has been awarded in scholarships to graduating high school seniors and continuing education students. Many recipients are eligible to reapply each year, providing sustained support throughout their college careers.

Together, these initiatives represent nearly $1.8 million invested to date in strengthening educational outcomes and long-term opportunity across Washington and Oregon.

"Our work has always been guided by a simple belief that well-fed kids create well-fed minds," said Amanda Stevens, Foundation & Education Development Manager. "As the PeakCU Foundation, we're continuing that work with a broader reach and a deeper ability to respond to local needs."

Strengthening Communities for the Future

The PeakCU Foundation operates as a distinct legal entity while working closely with Peak Credit Union to expand its community impact across Washington and Oregon. As local needs continue to evolve, the Foundation remains focused on supporting the people who form the backbone of its communities such as educators, workers in the timber industry and other trades, first responders, small business owners, and the families who depend on them.

The Foundation continues to invest in financial literacy and education, helping individuals and families build long-term financial confidence through classroom programs and partnerships with local schools and nonprofits.

"Our goal is not just to give back, but to grow alongside the communities we serve," Stevens said. "That means listening closely, staying flexible, and investing in programs that truly support people and help our community prosper."

For more information about the PeakCU Foundation and its community programs, visit peakcu.org/foundation.

About Peak Credit Union: Peak Credit Union serves individuals, families, and businesses across Washington and Oregon with more than 250,000 members and $4 billion in assets. Founded by educators and millworkers, the member-owned, not-for-profit credit union is rooted in a legacy of service and community. Through the PeakCu Foundation, Peak Credit Union supports local impact through classroom grants, youth enrichment programs, school supply drives, college scholarships, financial education, and initiatives to eliminate school lunch debt. In recent years, these efforts have erased more than $55,000 in school lunch debt, awarded over $160,000 in scholarships, and invested more than $778,000 in causes across the region. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.

About PeakCU Foundation: The PeakCU Foundation is a 501C3 non-profit philanthropic foundation affiliated with Peak Credit Union, dedicated to strengthening communities across Washington and Oregon. Formerly known as the TwinStar Community Foundation, the organization supports education, food security, classroom resources, scholarships, and financial literacy initiatives that help individuals and families thrive. Established in 2015, the Foundation builds on decades of community investment rooted in the credit union's history.

SOURCE Peak Credit Union