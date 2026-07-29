Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) announced the winners of the annual Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship , now in its 13th year. The Adobe Certified Professional World Championship is a global competition where students from around the world showcase professional-level design and creative skills as they compete for the world championship title.

Winners of the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship: First Place (center), Second Place (right), and Third Place (left).

Hosted in Anaheim, CA, this year's event drew 56 finalists from 27 countries. To secure a place at the World Championship, competitors (ages 13 to 22) earned an Adobe Certified Professional certification in Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign and won their respective country competitions.

The global competition provides students with opportunities to apply their technical and creative skills in a real-world scenario, preparing them for careers in a world shaped by artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

The winners:

First: Lulu Emanuele, USA

Lulu Emanuele, USA Second: Furtini Baldesin, Brazil

Furtini Baldesin, Brazil Third: Muhammad Fawwaz Haiqal Bin Mohd Fuaad, Malaysia

Muhammad Fawwaz Haiqal Bin Mohd Fuaad, Malaysia Fourth: Muhammad Nafiz Asyraaf Bin Mohd Nazrin, Malaysia

Muhammad Nafiz Asyraaf Bin Mohd Nazrin, Malaysia Fifth: Ho Nhat Anh, Vietnam

Ho Nhat Anh, Vietnam Sixth: Francis Joan Guerra de los Angeles, Dominican Republic

Francis Joan Guerra de los Angeles, Dominican Republic Seventh : Gabriela Castro, Peru

Gabriela Castro, Peru Eighth : Mounir Al Achi Chbib, Lebanon

Mounir Al Achi Chbib, Lebanon Ninth: Huang Jo Hsuan, Taiwan

Huang Jo Hsuan, Taiwan Tenth: Dan Amiel V. Salvador, Philippines

Why it matters: "For employers, professional certifications provide a trusted measure of skill level and capability, and these young people are already proving they can deliver. Achieving an Adobe certification early in life gives them an advantage; it shows their dedication and initiative while validating their creative, technical, and problem-solving skills," said Arthur Valentine, President of Assessment and Qualifications at Pearson. "Pearson is proud to support their progress and recognize the remarkable talent they bring to the design industry. Earning an Adobe certification and excelling in this event can be an important first step toward a promising career."

The big picture: The Adobe Certified Professional credential is highly valued in the digital media and design industry. According to the Adobe Seeking Creative Candidates: Hiring for the Future report, 75% of hiring managers assert that certifications signal high-quality candidates for creative jobs. It serves as objective, globally recognized proof of software and design capabilities, helping people students align their creative passion and professional hiring requirements. Learn more about the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship here.

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SOURCE Pearson