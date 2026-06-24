PebbleTec Launches Three New Products Designed to Raise the Bar for Pool Applicators and Builders

Additions include PebbleShield Densifier and Color Enhancer, TileTrim and Slurry Saver, all created to maximize efficiency and results for pool professionals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool applicators and builders are under constant pressure to deliver high-quality finishes that facilitate ease of application, increase durability and reduce waste. Pebble Technology International (PebbleTec), Oldcastle APG's brand of world-renowned pool finishes, tiles and accessory features, is answering that demand with three new products: PebbleShield, TileTrim and Slurry Saver. Each was designed with PebbleTec partners and homeowners in mind, arming pool professionals with better pool installation tools to deliver higher-quality results.

PebbleShield Densifier and Color Enhancer

PebbleShield is a new additive that densifies and strengthens the cement matrix. Specifically formulated for all PebbleTec aggregate finish lines, it provides a new finish quality, enhanced durability and richer color. Added directly to the mix, PebbleShield virtually eliminates plaster dust for cleaner, faster project turnover. It also improves workability and pumpability, enhances pigment retention and strengthens the finished surface.

PebbleTec TileTrim

TileTrim is a professional trim system that creates a clean, uniform edge where tile meets concrete or deck surfaces. What sets it apart is its origin. TileTrim was developed by a PebbleTec-certified applicator who identified a gap in available finishing solutions and brought it to market through PebbleTec. The result is a product built from real field experience, one that installs faster and more consistently than traditional caulking methods and works for both new construction and remodels. TileTrim is currently available in White, Gray, Tan and Black, with 111 linear feet per box and is installed with multi-use silicone adhesive.

With TileTrim, PebbleTec finishes pair even better with additional Oldcastle APG portfolio products, including the new Belgard Delmaro Pool Coping. Delmaro Coping is ideal for freeform and curved pool layouts, built in modular increments to reduce extensive cutting. The neat edge formed by TileTrim complements the sleek, contemporary look of Delmaro Coping, enhancing the overall pool design.

Slurry Saver

Slurry Saver is making pool surface applications easier, cleaner and more efficient for contractors and applicators. Slurry Saver's innovative formula is designed to enhance both the process and result of installing PebbleTec pool finishes and helps applicators use 20-30% less cement per patch. Crews can mix larger, more efficient batches, resulting in less mixing time and lower overall material use per job. More coverage per mix and a true net savings in time and materials enhances efficiency without sacrificing quality. The result is a smoother finish and richer color.

"At PebbleTec, it's a priority to look at how trends are shifting, listen to customer feedback and bring solutions to the market that address their needs," says Bryan Sanders, Vice President of Sales, PebbleTec. "These three products reflect that commitment, offering pool professionals the tools to work more efficiently while delivering pools that become the centerpiece of the homeowner's backyard."

For more information about PebbleTec's Tile Trim, PebbleShield and Slurry Saver, contact your local PebbleTec representative.

About PebbleTec

Pebble Technology International, or PebbleTec®, is the provider of the world's most trusted pool finishes, pool and spa tiles, artisan fire and water features, and more. PebbleTec is the category leader in unique, proprietary aggregate swimming pool finishes characterized by high quality, performance, innovation and aesthetics. With a history dating back to the 1980s, PebbleTec is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates out of five locations across the U.S. For more information, visit www.pebbletec.com.

About Oldcastle® APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is North America's leading provider of innovative outdoor living solutions that enable customers to Live Well Outside. The manufacturer's portfolio of premier building products inspires endless possibilities while providing enduring outdoor spaces where people can connect, reflect and recharge. Award winning brands include Belgard® hardscapes, Echelon® Masonry, RDI® railing, Catalyst™ Fence Solutions, Sakrete® packaged concrete, Amerimix® mortar, Pebble Technology International® pool finishes, and Techniseal® sands and sealant technologies. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com.

About CRH

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com

Media Contact:

Hilari Barton, Trevelino/Keller

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SOURCE Pebble Technology International