Pebble Technology International Introduces PebbleTec Glass Tile

New Selection of Glass Pool Tiles Complements PebbleTec's Line of World-Renowned Pool Finishes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners invest in elevated outdoor spaces, pool professionals are responding to demand for resort-caliber features and aesthetics. Pebble Technology International (PebbleTec), Oldcastle APG's brand of world-renowned pool finishes, tiles and accessory features, today announced the launch of PebbleTec Glass Tile, its new line of glass pool tile. PebbleTec Glass Tile is available in multiple colorways that complement PebbleTec's innovative aggregate pool finishes, which are used to create some of the world's most beautiful pools.

Inspired by the colors of natural seascapes, the PebbleTec Glass Tile Collection is thoughtfully designed to provide builders with a design-driven solution that enhances every project with lasting beauty and performance. PebbleTec Glass Tile is available in three unique colorways:

White Sand: A cool blue, white and gray blend, White Sand coordinates with light to medium shades of PebbleTec pool finishes.

Blue Shore: Deeper blue and gray tones that coordinate with medium and deep shades of PebbleTec pool finishes.

Midnight Tide: Deep jewel-toned tiles that pair with medium and deep shades of PebbleTec pool finishes.

PebbleTec's Color Guide can be used to help builders, installers and homeowners determine the optimal tile and pool finish combination to match their home's aesthetic.

"Whether building a new pool or upgrading an existing one, the new PebbleTec Glass Tile collection turns it into a stunning focal point of any backyard," says Bryan Sanders, VP of Sales for PebbleTec. "PebbleTec Glass Tile gives builders a specification-grade solution that delivers premium aesthetics and performance at a competitive value, helping pros meet client expectations."

PebbleTec Glass Tile is handcrafted from 100% virgin tempered glass, making it resistant to scratches, stains, and moisture, meeting or exceeding all American National Standards Institute (ANSI) glass tile standards for durability. PebbleTec Glass Tiles are engineered to withstand all pool environments without fading or cracking and are built to maintain brilliance and integrity in even the most demanding conditions.

PebbleTec Glass Tile is available now for the 2026 pool planning season. More information is available at www.PebbleTec.com.

About PebbleTec

Pebble Technology International, or PebbleTec®, is the provider of the world's most trusted pool finishes, pool and spa tiles, artisan fire and water features, and more. PebbleTec is the category leader in unique, proprietary aggregate swimming pool finishes characterized by high quality, performance, innovation and aesthetics. With a history dating back to the 1980s, PebbleTec is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates out of five locations across the U.S. For more information, visit www.pebbletec.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is North America's leading provider of innovative outdoor living solutions that enable customers to Live Well Outside. The manufacturer's portfolio of premier building products inspires endless possibilities while providing enduring outdoor spaces where people can connect, reflect and recharge. Award winning brands include Belgard® hardscapes, Echelon® Masonry, MoistureShield® composite decking, RDI® railing, Catalyst™ Fence Solutions, Sakrete® packaged concrete, Amerimix® mortar, Pebble Technology International® pool finishes, Lawn & Garden mulches and landscape features, and Techniseal® sands and sealant technologies. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com .

About CRH

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com

