EDMOND, Okla., Jul. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Pelco Solutions ("Pelco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for traffic, utility, and pedestrian safety applications. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, Pelco brings together a family of five leading brands (Pelco Products, TraffiCalm, PedSafety, Component Products, and Novax) that together represent one of the industry's broadest product portfolios, with products deployed across all 50 states, Canada, and other markets. Pelco's management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Koenig, will continue to lead the business and remain significant shareholders alongside Dominus.

Pelco Solutions Partners with Dominus Capital

"The entire Pelco management team is incredibly proud of what we have built, but in many ways, we feel like we are just getting started," said Paul Koenig, Chief Executive Officer of Pelco. "Our mission has always been to lead the traffic and pedestrian safety market through innovative technology, high-quality products, and exceptional service. Throughout our process, it was clear that Dominus shared our culture, values, and vision for Pelco's growth, which made them the right partner for our next chapter. I also want to thank River Associates for their partnership over the past several years. Together with Dominus, we look forward to continuing to create safer streets and more efficient traffic systems for the communities we serve."

"A core element of our investment strategy is partnering with market-leading businesses and supporting management's execution of both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital. "Pelco is a leader across the traffic, utility, and pedestrian safety markets, with a differentiated portfolio of products that are specified into project designs by agencies across the country, and a proven ability to grow through acquisition, having successfully integrated four complementary businesses in recent years. We are thrilled to partner with Paul and the entire Pelco team to support the Company's continued organic growth and active acquisition strategy."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kroll Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Pelco, and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel. White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to Dominus.

About Pelco Solutions (www.pelcosolutions.com)

Founded in 1985 and based in Edmond, Oklahoma, Pelco Solutions specializes in innovative design and manufacturing of traffic, utility, and pedestrian safety products, with products deployed across all 50 states, Canada, and other markets. Dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and delivering high-quality, reliable products that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Pelco has united five industry leaders (Pelco Products, TraffiCalm, PedSafety, Component Products, and Novax) to deliver comprehensive, connected solutions for traffic, utility, and pedestrian safety.

About Dominus Capital (www.dominuscap.com)

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with an investment focus in the business services and industrials sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 105 transactions over the past 25+ years.

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.