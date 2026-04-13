Dominus Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fund IV

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"), an operationally-focused private equity firm investing in leading lower middle-market companies, today announced the successful completion of fundraising for its fourth and largest fund to date, Dominus Capital Partners IV, L.P. (together with its affiliated parallel funds, "Dominus IV" or the "Fund"), at over $640 million of committed capital. The Fund launched with a $500 million target and closed oversubscribed at its hard cap. With the close of Dominus IV, the firm currently manages approximately $1.9 billion of AUM.

"We are thankful for the strong support from our longstanding existing investors, as well as the many new partnerships we established during this fundraise," said Gary Binning, Founding & Managing Partner of Dominus. "For more than 18 years, we have remained consistent in our operationally-driven, founder- and family-focused investment strategy. We partner with management teams of niche market leaders to accelerate growth through operational improvements and accretive add-on acquisitions. We are proud of the continued evolution of our approach to value creation and grateful for the confidence our investors have placed in the Dominus team."

Dominus IV attracted commitments from limited partners in 16 countries across 5 continents, including insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, advisors, consultants, family offices, and high net worth individuals, including 15 prior executives of portfolio companies. North American investors represented 52% of the Fund, with the remainder coming from investors across the rest of the world.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Dominus. Asante Capital Group served as the global exclusive placement agent and fundraising advisor in connection with Dominus IV. Ernst & Young LLP will serve as the Fund auditor.

About Dominus

Founded in 2008, Dominus Capital, L.P. is a New York-based, operationally-focused private equity firm making control investments primarily in founder- and family-owned businesses across the business services and diversified industrial sectors. The firm partners with management teams of niche market leaders where it believes its investment and operating experience can help drive transformational growth and long-term value creation. Dominus's partners have completed more than 100 transactions in the middle market over 20 years of investing together.

For more information, visit www.dominuscap.com

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.