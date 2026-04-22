Pendulum, the Breakthrough Gut Health Brand, Launches Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market

It is now easier than ever to shop science-backed probiotics during Sprouts Wellness Week (April 22–28)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum, the microbiome brand redefining gut and metabolic health, is now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market—bringing its next-generation probiotics, including those featuring the live breakthrough strain Akkermansia muciniphila, to shelves across the country. The launch coincides with Sprouts Wellness Week (April 22–28), making it the perfect moment for consumers to discover—and save on—products designed to help them feel their best from the inside out.

Pendulum Metabolic Daily, Akkermansia, Glucose Control, GLP-1 Probiotic, Polyphenol Booster, and Gut Fuel

At a time when more people are prioritizing whole-body wellness, Pendulum is helping consumers go beyond traditional probiotics. Their formulations are rooted in cutting-edge microbiome science and designed to support metabolism, gut barrier health, and even cravings while helping to maintain healthy blood sugar* by delivering next-generation, live probiotic strains to the gut.

"Many people assume that a slowdown in metabolism and energy is just an inevitable part of aging—but it doesn't have to be," said Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Pendulum. "More than ever, people are looking for ways to feel vibrant, energized, and in control of their health as they age. At Pendulum, we've spent over a decade developing clinically backed products designed to improve health outcomes through the microbiome. We're excited to make these solutions more accessible than ever through our partnership with Sprouts."

Founded by a team of PhD scientists from leading institutions like Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Berkeley, and Stanford, Pendulum has built its reputation on rigorous research and clinically studied strains. The brand was also the first to bring live Akkermansia muciniphila —a keystone strain gaining attention for its role in gut health and metabolism – to market in the U.S. Pendulum is the #1 GI doctor recommended brand of Akkermansia-based probiotics* with over 30,000 medical professionals that recommend Pendulum probiotics to their patients.

What to look for at Sprouts:

Shoppers can find Pendulum products in the probiotics aisle, with select items featured on the Forager Finds display during Wellness Week.

Metabolic Daily – A 4-in-1 multi-strain probiotic designed to support metabolism, digestion, energy, and mood.

– A 4-in-1 multi-strain probiotic designed to support metabolism, digestion, energy, and mood. Akkermansia – A targeted probiotic featuring Pendulum's signature strain to support gut lining and metabolic health.

– A targeted probiotic featuring Pendulum's signature strain to support gut lining and metabolic health. Glucose Control – A clinically studied probiotic shown to nutritionally help lower post-meal blood sugar and A1C levels in people with type 2 diabetes.**

– A clinically studied probiotic shown to nutritionally help lower post-meal blood sugar and A1C levels in people with type 2 diabetes.** Polyphenol Booster – A targeted prebiotic that feeds and boosts Akkermansia muciniphila; a great companion to Pendulum probiotics.

Coming soon, Pendulum Gut Fuel (launching June 1 on the Forager Finds display at Sprouts) offers an easy, tasteless way to add diverse fiber and polyphenols to everyday foods. Gut Fuel is a unique, doctor formulated blend that not only helps consumers close their fiber gap, nourish their gut microbiome, and support digestive health, but that is also geared for low-FODMAP diets.

As consumers continue to seek out smarter, more effective wellness solutions, Pendulum's arrival at Sprouts marks an important step in bringing advanced microbiome science into everyday routines.

*Based on a 2025 IQVIA ProVoice survey

**Pendulum Glucose Control is formulated for the nutritional management of type 2 diabetes. Perraudeau et al 2020 doi: 10.1136/bmjdrc-2020-001319

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation microbiome innovations designed to improve human health. Founded in 2012 by a team of scientists from Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins, and led by Co-founder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., Pendulum translates cutting-edge microbiome research into clinically studied, targeted microbial solutions. While recognized for its leadership in metabolic health, Pendulum is advancing broader applications of the microbiome to unlock new possibilities in preventive and therapeutic care. www.pendulumlife.com

Media Contact:

Alafair Hall

[email protected]

415-730-9044

SOURCE Pendulum Therapeutics