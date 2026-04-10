Pendulum Therapeutics Expands Clinical Collaboration to Advance Microbiome Research in Women's Health and Dermatology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering microbiome science to transform human health, today announced an expanded clinical research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to explore new applications of microbiome-based interventions across women's health and dermatology.

The expanded collaboration builds on a relationship that began in 2013 and reflects the organizations' shared commitment to advancing rigorous, evidence-based microbiome research. The next phase of the collaboration will include new clinical studies led by Mayo Clinic investigators evaluating microbiome-based approaches to support bone health in patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer, as well as research into the gut–skin axis and the role of the microbiome in improving the menopause transition.

These studies will utilize Pendulum's portfolio of microbiome-targeted products and leverage the company's expertise in strain isolation, anaerobic manufacturing, DNA sequencing, and clinical validation.

Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing rigorous microbiome research.

"Our collaboration represents an important milestone in the continued advancement of microbiome science," said Cutcliffe. "Together, we are committed to conducting rigorous clinical research that deepens our understanding of how the gut microbiome influences systemic health—from metabolic function to skin health and women's health."

The collaboration builds on Pendulum's more than a decade-long foundation in microbiome research and development. Pendulum is widely recognized for developing Pendulum Glucose Control, the first probiotic clinically shown to reduce A1C in people with type 2 diabetes.

For more information about Pendulum, visit pendulumlife.com.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation microbiome innovations designed to improve human health. Founded in 2012 by a team of scientists from Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins, and led by Co-founder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., Pendulum translates cutting-edge microbiome research into clinically studied, targeted microbial solutions. While recognized for its leadership in metabolic health, Pendulum is advancing broader applications of the microbiome to unlock new possibilities in preventive and therapeutic care. www.pendulumlife.com

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SOURCE Pendulum Therapeutics