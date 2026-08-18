Penetron Strengthens Concrete Durability for Eurolamp Water Storage Tank in Thessaloniki, Greece

Repairs were recently completed on the main water storage tank at Eurolamp's logistics and distribution center in Thessaloniki, Greece. The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing products was specified to restore the tank's integrity and provide long-term durability for the reinforced concrete structure.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUROLAMP is a domestic leader in lighting technology and electrical equipment, with products and services ranging from light bulbs, LED strips, and Christmas lighting to electrical appliances, batteries, photovoltaic systems, and electric scooters. The company's logistics and distribution center in Thessaloniki serves customers in Greece and Cyprus, as well as in more than 30 countries across the EU and beyond.

Repaired and waterproofed: A leading provider of lighting technology and electrical equipment in Greece, EUROLAMP specified the Penetron System for the main water storage tank in Thessaloniki.

"At Eurolamp's main facility in Thessaloniki, the primary water storage tank, although recently cast, showed substantial deterioration caused by an inadequate concrete mix," notes Theodor Mentzikofakis, Managing Director and Partner of Penetron Hellas. "The company decided to undertake a comprehensive repair of the underground concrete structure to prevent further issues."

The Penetron System was specified as the repair and waterproofing solution for the entire interior surface of the tank. The project's construction company worked with a qualified application crew to restore the interior surfaces of the underground concrete water storage tank.

Surface preparation began with high-pressure hydro-blasting to clean the substrate and open up the tie-rod holes, honeycombed areas, and the construction joints between the floor slab, tank walls, and ceiling. PENETRON, a crystalline waterproofing material, was initially applied as a bonding slurry to the freshly prepared surfaces. PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout, was then used to repair and fill cracks and voids, followed by a final application of PENETRON across the interior surface of the underground tank, including the walls, floor, and ceiling. PENEBAR SW 45 RAPID TYPE A swellable waterstop strips were installed around the water pipe penetrations together with PENEBAR PRIMER, a bonding agent. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was also added to the concrete mix for recasting of the affected sections of concrete.

"Once treated with the Penetron System, concrete becomes impermeable and can self-seal hairline cracks up to 0.5 mm," adds Theodor Mentzikofakis. "This enables the Eurolamp tank to resist water and moisture ingress, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure typical of water storage applications."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group