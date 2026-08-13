Newest Financial Center Reflects PenFed's Commitment to Taking Care of Texans with Great Rates and Great Service

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new financial center located at 29252 IH 10w, Suite 114, Boerne, Texas. As PenFed's eighth financial center in Texas, the new Lemon Creek location reflects the credit union's commitment to serving members across the state while providing financial services and employment opportunities.

PenFed Credit Union Opens Lemon Creek Financial Center in Boerne, Texas

"PenFed is proud to expand our services to the Boerne community," said PenFed Credit Union EVP of Consumer Banking & Growth Ricardo Chamorro. "This investment in the region creates jobs and helps people achieve their financial dreams."

The Lemon Creek financial center offers a full range of member services including loan products, checking and savings accounts, credit cards, ATM, notary services, medallion stamp services and live teller services Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT.

In addition to the new Lemon Creek financial center, PenFed currently serves members in Texas with financial centers in Cibolo, Dallas, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, San Antonio (Alamo Ranch and Encino Park) and Temple.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products. PenFed membership is open to everyone.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union