New cohort spans health, sustainability, education and workforce development sectors

TYSONS, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is proud to announce its Veteran Entrepreneur Program July 2026 cohort. The business accelerator begins with four days of in-person programming in Bentonville, Arkansas, followed by six weeks of virtual instruction.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Announces Veteran Entrepreneur Accelerator Program July 2026 Cohort

The program equips veteran and military spouse founders with the resources, network and expertise needed to grow their businesses. Participants receive one-on-one mentorship, access to capital and engage in educational sessions with seasoned business leaders.

"Welcoming the July 2026 cohort of military founders in Bentonville is a major highlight for our organization," said Terry Williams, retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. and Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program at the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "Veterans and military spouses stand out in the startup ecosystem because they operate with exceptional rigor, mental agility and purpose. Supporting their success is one of the most rewarding aspects of our work at the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes."

The July 2026 cohort includes:

ANALØG

Founded by Army veteran Shane Robinson, ANALØG provides natural, clinically supported brain health supplements for focus, mood, recovery and long-term cognitive health. Trusted by elite athletes for its ingredient integrity, the company recently added 10 new professional team accounts, signed a major international distribution agreement and expanded its strategic advisor network across the NBA, NFL and Formula 1.





Founded by Army veteran Shane Robinson, ANALØG provides natural, clinically supported brain health supplements for focus, mood, recovery and long-term cognitive health. Trusted by elite athletes for its ingredient integrity, the company recently added 10 new professional team accounts, signed a major international distribution agreement and expanded its strategic advisor network across the NBA, NFL and Formula 1. Atlas Public Health

Founded by Army veteran Chasity Young, Atlas Public Health helps local health departments track, measure and sustain progress on complex community health plans. By centralizing data into a single dashboard, the platform provides public health leaders with clearer decision-making tools, stronger community accountability and measurable health outcomes. Atlas recently finalized its fully functional platform and is actively engaging state and local health leadership.





Founded by Army veteran Chasity Young, Atlas Public Health helps local health departments track, measure and sustain progress on complex community health plans. By centralizing data into a single dashboard, the platform provides public health leaders with clearer decision-making tools, stronger community accountability and measurable health outcomes. Atlas recently finalized its fully functional platform and is actively engaging state and local health leadership. Easy Beauty

Founded by Navy veteran George Powell, Easy Beauty is a technology platform that connects independent beauty professionals with clients. The platform streamlines bookings, service times and client management, while offering consumers a secure way to discover and book verified talent. Easy Beauty is currently advancing its next phase of platform development alongside industry advisors and has 10 letters of intent with cosmetology schools and 1,300 beauty professionals pre-registered to use the platform once it goes live.





Founded by Navy veteran George Powell, Easy Beauty is a technology platform that connects independent beauty professionals with clients. The platform streamlines bookings, service times and client management, while offering consumers a secure way to discover and book verified talent. Easy Beauty is currently advancing its next phase of platform development alongside industry advisors and has 10 letters of intent with cosmetology schools and 1,300 beauty professionals pre-registered to use the platform once it goes live. Emerald Solutions

Founded by Army Reserve Colonel Lee Berry, Emerald Solutions is a sustainability software company that enables small and mid-sized businesses to generate automated emissions reports, climate risk analyses and regulatory disclosures. Launched on Earth Day 2026 as an Intuit-approved QuickBooks app, the platform helps smaller companies meet growing compliance demands without needing environmental expertise.





Founded by Army Reserve Colonel Lee Berry, Emerald Solutions is a sustainability software company that enables small and mid-sized businesses to generate automated emissions reports, climate risk analyses and regulatory disclosures. Launched on Earth Day 2026 as an Intuit-approved QuickBooks app, the platform helps smaller companies meet growing compliance demands without needing environmental expertise. Lumora Animal Health

Founded by Army veteran Andrew Yim, Lumora Animal Health provides AI-powered electronic health record software that compiles detailed longitudinal medical histories and clinical insights for pets. Serving both veterinary clinics and pet owners via its mobile app, PawChart, Lumora makes managing care histories, medications and conditions seamless. The PawChart app recently launched nationwide on the iOS App Store.





Founded by Army veteran Andrew Yim, Lumora Animal Health provides AI-powered electronic health record software that compiles detailed longitudinal medical histories and clinical insights for pets. Serving both veterinary clinics and pet owners via its mobile app, PawChart, Lumora makes managing care histories, medications and conditions seamless. The PawChart app recently launched nationwide on the iOS App Store. OxiSure Tech by Montgomery PLACE LLC

Founded by Marine Corps and Army veteran Timothy Montgomery and Army veteran Ric Montgomery, OxiSure Tech by Montgomery PLACE LLC develops oxygen delivery accessories designed to improve visibility, comfort and safety. Its user-focused products reduce trip hazards and tubing tangles and enhance everyday safety for seniors and individuals with mobility limitations. Scaling through Amazon FBA and B2B channels, OxiSure Tech generated over $100,000 in gross revenue during its initial launch.





Founded by Marine Corps and Army veteran Timothy Montgomery and Army veteran Ric Montgomery, OxiSure Tech by Montgomery PLACE LLC develops oxygen delivery accessories designed to improve visibility, comfort and safety. Its user-focused products reduce trip hazards and tubing tangles and enhance everyday safety for seniors and individuals with mobility limitations. Scaling through Amazon FBA and B2B channels, OxiSure Tech generated over $100,000 in gross revenue during its initial launch. Palyt

Founded by Air Force cyber veteran Steven Noel, Palyt is a spirits discovery and taste-intelligence platform that helps consumers track preferences, log tasting notes and receive personalized product recommendations. The platform incorporates social features and hosting tools to make organizing tastings and sharing bottle selections simple across communities. Palyt is currently beta testing with producers, retailers and consumer taste groups to refine its core taste-intelligence framework.





Founded by Air Force cyber veteran Steven Noel, Palyt is a spirits discovery and taste-intelligence platform that helps consumers track preferences, log tasting notes and receive personalized product recommendations. The platform incorporates social features and hosting tools to make organizing tastings and sharing bottle selections simple across communities. Palyt is currently beta testing with producers, retailers and consumer taste groups to refine its core taste-intelligence framework. SafeFocus

Founded by Army veterans Ramona Alves and Johnathon Alves, SafeFocus by Alves Technical Innovations LLC is a patented safety platform for K-12 schools. The technology restricts student phone access during instruction to improve classroom focus while automatically restoring access during emergency situations. Designed to help school districts align with emerging device policies, SafeFocus provides a flexible model deployable across institutional and tech partner platforms.





Founded by Army veterans Ramona Alves and Johnathon Alves, SafeFocus by Alves Technical Innovations LLC is a patented safety platform for K-12 schools. The technology restricts student phone access during instruction to improve classroom focus while automatically restoring access during emergency situations. Designed to help school districts align with emerging device policies, SafeFocus provides a flexible model deployable across institutional and tech partner platforms. VaultSync

Founded by Air Force veteran Joe Garrett, VaultSync is a browser-based computing platform that runs complex scientific and engineering simulations without requiring expensive supercomputers or software licenses. Proven across more than 20 scientific disciplines, VaultSync is currently pursuing federal research opportunities with NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy while advancing its core patent portfolio.





Founded by Air Force veteran Joe Garrett, VaultSync is a browser-based computing platform that runs complex scientific and engineering simulations without requiring expensive supercomputers or software licenses. Proven across more than 20 scientific disciplines, VaultSync is currently pursuing federal research opportunities with NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy while advancing its core patent portfolio. Vector Research Labs

Founded by Navy veteran Jason Wold, Vector Research Labs builds wearable technology and software that promotes natural, non-invasive physical recovery. By analyzing nervous system responses to stress, fatigue and physical training, the platform guides the body back to optimal readiness without relying on medications. Serving athletes, military personnel and first responders, the company recently submitted a Navy research proposal and joined the acceleration phase of the NFL's Forward program.





Founded by Navy veteran Jason Wold, Vector Research Labs builds wearable technology and software that promotes natural, non-invasive physical recovery. By analyzing nervous system responses to stress, fatigue and physical training, the platform guides the body back to optimal readiness without relying on medications. Serving athletes, military personnel and first responders, the company recently submitted a Navy research proposal and joined the acceleration phase of the NFL's Forward program. Veteran Hiring Solutions

Founded by Marine Corps veteran Justin Henderson and military spouse Devra Henderson, Veteran Hiring Solutions connects employers with military veterans through a personalized, conversation-first placement approach. By evaluating the person behind the resume, the company delivers stronger candidate alignment, faster hiring times and long-term retention. VHS recently partnered with Military Talent Pipeline, gaining direct recruiting access across 125 annual military base job fairs.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union