Penn and Tennis Channel Launch Landmark Partnership

First-of-its-Kind Agreement Aligns America's Most Trusted Tennis Ball Brand with the Sport's Leading Media Destination Now Through 2027

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn, America's top-selling tennis ball and a trailblazer in racquet sports innovation, unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Tennis Channel, stepping in as the network's Official Ball Sponsor through 2027.

This unique collaboration unites two of tennis's most iconic brands, opening fresh avenues to engage players, fans, and the wider tennis community. As Tennis Channel's official ball sponsor, Penn will enjoy prominent brand presence across all programming and platforms, deepening its bond with players at every level and shining a brighter spotlight on tennis nationwide.

"This partnership represents an exciting milestone for Penn and reflects our ongoing commitment to growing the game of tennis," said Christina Tesauro, Senior Vice President at Tennis Channel, AMP Sports. "Tennis Channel has long been the destination where fans turn to experience the sport's biggest moments, and we're proud to align our brand with a partner that shares our passion for advancing tennis. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to inspire players, engage fans, and celebrate the sport we all love."

This partnership highlights both organizations' unwavering commitment to uplifting the tennis community and building stronger bonds among athletes, recreational players, and fans.

"Tennis Channel is committed to delivering the most compelling tennis experience across every platform, and partnering with a brand as iconic as Penn is a natural fit," said Tesauro. "Penn has been synonymous with quality and trust in tennis for generations. We look forward to working together to create meaningful experiences for our audience while celebrating the sport at every level."

The agreement will extend through the 2026 and 2027 seasons, featuring a dynamic lineup of collaborative initiatives crafted to captivate Tennis Channel viewers and energize the broader tennis community.

For more information about PENN and its full line of tennis products, visit pennracquet.com.

About PENN

Founded in 1910, Penn has been a pioneer in tennis for over a century. From producing the nation's first pressurized tennis balls to introducing the now-iconic optic yellow felt, Penn has been part of every era of the game. After joining forces with HEAD in 1999, Penn has combined innovation and performance to create one of the world's most trusted tennis balls. Today, Penn continues to lead as America's #1 tennis ball brand, driven by a commitment to quality, progress, and the love of the game.

SOURCE Penn