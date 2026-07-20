Penn Introduces Pro Penn Marathon+, Engineered for Longer-Lasting Performance

Not just an evolution of the iconic Penn ball, PPM+ represents a breakthrough in performance, featuring new TRUEBOUNCE, Encore+ and LongPlay+ technologies engineered for today's game.

PHOENIX, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn, a trusted leader in tennis, today announced the launch of the Pro Penn Marathon+ tennis ball. This redesigned ball delivers greater consistency, durability, and visibility for players of all levels.

Featuring Penn's advanced natural rubber compound and upgraded woven felt, Pro Penn Marathon+ provides reliable bounce, extended playability, and enhanced visibility. These features are combined in a premium ball designed for today's game.

Pro Penn Marathon Plus

Key innovations include:

TRUEBOUNCE technology: Penn's new natural rubber compound delivers consistent response and lasting elasticity during extended play.

technology: Penn's new natural rubber compound delivers consistent response and lasting elasticity during extended play. Encore+ technology enhances pressure retention and durability.

technology enhances pressure retention and durability. LongPlay+ woven felt increases wear resistance and improves feel.

woven felt increases wear resistance and improves feel. SMART OPTIK 360 provides brighter visibility and enables earlier ball tracking.

"Pro Penn Marathon+ represents a major evolution for one of the most iconic balls in tennis," said David Malinowski, Vice President of Racquet Sports, North America. "Players today expect consistency from the first point to the last, and this ball was made to deliver exactly that: reliable bounce, premium feel, and durability that holds up match after match."

Unlike many manufacturers, Penn controls its entire natural rubber production process at its Penn-owned factories both in the Philippines and China, managing every stage from harvesting to testing. This approach ensures greater purity, dimensional stability, and consistency.

"Pro Penn Marathon+ is built for players who demand performance that lasts," said Stefano Cavuto, Global Director of Tennis & Padel Balls, Commercial Partnerships. "By enhancing the core with a new Philippine natural rubber-based compound, we've improved functional durability. This allows the ball to maintain its play characteristics deeper into a match. A refined core shape with a thinner wall construction delivers a cleaner, more responsive impact feel, while our premium woven felt improves touch and aerodynamics for greater spin potential and a more curved trajectory. Everything about Marathon+ is designed to extend the legacy of Marathon—durability first, without compromising playability."

This launch also furthers Penn's commitment to sustainability with updated packaging. The Pro Penn Marathon+ can uses Penn BioForge Technology, designed for faster biodegradation while remaining recyclable, making it one of the sport's most sustainable tennis ball cans.

For more information, visit Penn Racquet Sports.

About Penn

Founded in 1910, Penn has been a pioneer in tennis for over a century. From producing the nation's first pressurized tennis balls to introducing the now-iconic optic yellow felt, Penn has been part of every era of the game. After joining forces with HEAD in 1999, Penn has combined innovation and performance to create one of the world's most trusted tennis balls. Today, Penn continues to lead as America's #1 tennis ball brand, driven by a commitment to quality, progress, and the love of the game.

SOURCE Penn