Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to Practice Wise Water Use as Hotter, Drier Conditions Raise Drought Concerns Across Commonwealth

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across Pennsylvania prepare for a summer expected to bring above-normal temperatures and drier-than-average conditions, Pennsylvania American Water encourages customers to take simple steps to use water more efficiently and help protect local water supplies.

Drought conditions across the U.S. have expanded significantly in recent months, reaching the highest percentage of national drought coverage in nearly four years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, approximately 30% of Pennsylvania is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's drought information website currently lists 15 counties under drought watch status and four under drought warning. As a result, Pennsylvania American Water is highlighting the importance of wise water use across local communities. Combined with forecasts calling for hotter-than-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall across many regions this summer, these conditions are expected to increase pressure on water resources and seasonal water demand.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, wise water use is more than a seasonal concern, it's an everyday commitment," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "As temperatures rise and water demands increase during the summer months, simple actions taken at home and outdoors can make a meaningful difference in helping protect local water resources. Reduced usage can also result in lower water bills as well."

Pennsylvania American Water encourages customers to practice wise water use habits throughout the summer. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts. Here are some helpful outdoor tips:

Water early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday.

Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.

Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A two- to three-inch layer is typically effective.

Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall.

Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.

Pennsylvania American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. MyWater also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more.

For more tips and resources, visit Pennsylvania American Water's Wise Water Use page.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water