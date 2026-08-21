Penske Automotive Sets Scene for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: NYSE Content Update

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Aug 21, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 21st

Continue Reading
Manchester United kicks off 2026-27 EPL Season
Manchester United kicks off 2026-27 EPL Season
M&T Bank at the NYSE on August 20th
M&T Bank at the NYSE on August 20th

  • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix commences this weekend.
    • Representatives from Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) and McLaren will join NYSE Live this morning.
    • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the race.
    • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks the first ever NTT INDYCAR series race on the National Mall.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) representatives will join Taking Stock.
    • Manchester United begins its Premier League season on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET.
    • The club will host a special match screening at Pier 17 in New York City.
  • Investors are tracking the latest bond market movement.
    • The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 earlier this week.

Opening Bell
Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) celebrates the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C.

Closing Bell
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates the start of the Premier League season

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Defense Tech Firm Lyntris Celebrates Recent IPO: NYSE Content Update

Defense Tech Firm Lyntris Celebrates Recent IPO: NYSE Content Update

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

General Sports

General Sports

Automotive

Automotive

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics