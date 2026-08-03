PENSKE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm is Investigating Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) and Encourages PAG Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation on behalf of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) ("Penske Automotive") stockholders.

On July 22, 2026, Penske Automtive reported that it had received a proposal from Penske Corp. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., who collectively own over 72% of the company's stock, to acquire the remaining shares of Penske Automotive stock that they do not currently own for $210.00 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $210.00 per share in cash represents sufficient monetary consideration for Penske Automotive shares, or if the offer undervalues the company's shares and potentially shortchanges PAG investors.

Penske Automotive shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at [email protected] for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation and their options by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/penske/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC