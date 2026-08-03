Unhappy With The $35.00 Per Share Buyout Price? Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Your Legal Rights and Options with Respect to the Buyout - DSGR

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation firm Kaskela Law is investigating the sufficiency of the Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG") shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether DSG stockholders may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares.

Additional information available at: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dsg/

On July 16, 2026, DSG reported that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm LKCM Headwater Investments ("LKCM Headwater") at a price of $35.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, DSG's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The firm is investigating whether DSG investors will be receiving an appropriate payment for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $35.00 per share buyout price from LKCM Headwater.

DSG shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at [email protected], for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dsg/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC