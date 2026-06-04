PENTAX Medical and FUJIFILM Corporation Renew Ultrasound Diagnostic Business Collaboration Agreement

TOKYO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical announced the renewal of their longstanding collaboration with FUJIFILM Corporation in the field of Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS). Effective April 2026, the renewed agreement establishes a framework that reinforces the long-term cooperative relationship between the two companies, for the supply of ultrasound diagnostic equipment and related products.

The collaboration covers the ARIETTA™ 850, ARIETTA™ 750, and ARIETTA™ 65 ultrasound scanners, which are used in combination with PENTAX Medical's EUS‑J10 and EB‑J10 line of echoendoscopes as well as the INSPIRA™ video processor. Together, these integrated solutions have long been recognized as market leaders in Endoscopic Ultrasound, providing physicians with advanced visualization, precision, and access that are critical to successful patient outcomes.

Importantly, the renewed agreement ensures continuity and reliability for customers, with the ability to provide product support for over a decade, reinforcing PENTAX Medical commitments to long-term clinical confidence and investment protection for our customers.

With decades of experience in echoendoscope development and ultrasound imaging innovation, this collaboration delivers seamless system compatibility, dependable performance, and consistent clinical excellence. "We are excited to continue this long-term relationship, which allows PENTAX Medical to continue providing our valued customers with a world-class clinical experience," said Dominique Vincent, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "Our echoendoscopes are uniquely calibrated to work seamlessly with the ARIETTA ultrasound systems, and this agreement enables us to continue delivering integrated solutions that physicians trust—today and well into the future."

This milestone reflects PENTAX Medical's commitment to advancing next‑generation echoendoscope technologies that will drive the evolution of Endoscopic Ultrasound, backed by a foundation of first-to-market-innovations, quality, and sustained customer support.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical, a division of the HOYA Group, is a global player in flexible, reusable endoscopy solutions. The company develops, manufactures, distributes, and services endoscopic equipment worldwide. PENTAX Medical is committed to delivering intuitive, flexible endoscopy solutions that empower healthcare professionals to provide outstanding care. Its mission is to maintain product excellence while collaborating closely with clinical partners to understand and address their daily challenges, workflows, and goals. At the core of this mission is a commitment to reliability and high-quality imaging—fundamental requirements for clinical performance. Building on this foundation, PENTAX Medical delivers solutions that integrate seamlessly into clinical practice, supported by ergonomic and ease-of-use innovations, practical clinical education, and personalized, attentive customer support.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, founded in Tokyo in 1941, is a global leader in healthcare and technology innovation. HOYA provides advanced products for life care, including eyeglass lenses, intraocular lenses, and medical endoscopes, as well as high-precision components that support today's information society, such as mask blanks for semiconductor manufacturing, glass substrates for hard disk drives, and optical components for imaging systems. With over 150 offices worldwide and a team of around 38,000 professionals, HOYA is committed to advancing technologies that contribute to a more sustainable future. For more details, please visit our website (https://www.hoya.com/en/).

SOURCE PENTAX Medical