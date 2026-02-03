PENTAX Medical Announces Strategic Presence at Connect Labs by Wexford in The Pearl Innovation District to Advance Endoscopic Innovation and Clinical Education

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a global leader in endoscopic imaging, has announced a strategic presence at The Pearl, Charlotte's Innovation District, a partnership between Atrium Health and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC. PENTAX Medical will occupy an engineering lab for R&D and showcase equipment, and an office within Connect Labs by Wexford, a flexible, scale-in-place lab and innovation infrastructure that facilitates frictionless entry into the Charlotte innovation ecosystem. PENTAX Medical joins world-class innovators and companies already at The Pearl, including IRCAD North America, Siemens Healthineers, and Tract Bio, creating a global critical mass of talent, partners, and resources that is shaping the future of surgical training, medical technology, and life sciences discovery.

Connect Labs by Wexford - Charlotte, NC Connect Labs by Wexford - Charlotte, NC

Additionally, PENTAX Medical's presence within the Connect Labs platform will introduce cutting-edge endoscopic technologies and expertise to Wexford's innovation ecosystem, creating a transformative environment for research, training, and clinical advancement.

Moreover, positioning PENTAX Medical within Connect Labs Charlotte is designed to elevate surgical education and accelerate innovation in minimally invasive care. By integrating PENTAX Medical's advanced imaging systems and endoscopic platforms, the collaboration aims to improve clinical outcomes and establish new standards for patient care worldwide.

Key elements of the strategic presence include:

Deployment of state-of-the-art technology: PENTAX Medical will provide next-generation endoscopic imaging systems and devices to support hands-on training and research.

PENTAX Medical will provide next-generation endoscopic imaging systems and devices to support hands-on training and research. Collaborative educational programs: Joint development of specialized training modules and immersive learning experiences for healthcare professionals.

Joint development of specialized training modules and immersive learning experiences for healthcare professionals. Innovation-driven research: A shared commitment to advancing minimally invasive techniques and fostering breakthroughs in surgical care.

"Locating within The Pearl allows us to extend our impact beyond the clinical setting and into the heart of innovation," said Cat Pereira-Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer at PENTAX Medical, Americas. "Together, we're creating spaces where technology and education converge—empowering healthcare professionals to learn, collaborate, and pioneer new approaches to patient care. This partnership is about building a future where minimally invasive solutions are accessible, effective, and transformative."

"Our collaboration with PENTAX Medical reflects Wexford's commitment to building environments where discovery and application thrive side by side," said Dennis Miller, Senior Vice President and Market Executive at Wexford Science & Technology. "By integrating world-class endoscopic technologies into Connect Labs Charlotte, we are not only enhancing the resources available to researchers and clinicians, but also strengthening The Pearl's globally connected ecosystem, where industry and academia intersect. PENTAX is both contributing to and benefiting from the innovative, international, and collaborative ethos that defines The Pearl."

PENTAX Medical's presence at The Pearl will serve as a catalyst for innovation, inspiring a new generation of medical professionals and fostering global leadership in minimally invasive care.

About Connect Labs by Wexford

Connect Labs by Wexford is a flexible, scale-in-place lab and innovation infrastructure developed and managed by Wexford Science & Technology, LLC and located within Wexford's dynamic and amenity-rich Knowledge Communities. Specifically created for emerging and growth companies in the life sciences, computational, engineering, and energy industries, Connect Labs offers pre-built and furnished lab, support, and office space with a purposefully curated set of amenities, services, and shared equipment that provides companies the space to grow and attract talent; specialized equipment to leverage and conserve capital; intentional proximity to peers, experts and potential strategic partners; and opportunities to conduct research to improve the human condition and drive economic impact. Connect Labs is currently in Phoenix, Arizona; Baltimore, Maryland; Sacramento, California; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at wexfordconnectlabs.com.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical, a division of the HOYA Group, is a global player in flexible, reusable endoscopy solutions. The company develops, manufactures, distributes, and services endoscopic equipment worldwide. PENTAX Medical is committed to delivering intuitive, flexible endoscopy solutions that empower healthcare professionals to provide outstanding care. Its mission is to maintain product excellence while collaborating closely with clinical partners to understand and address their daily challenges, workflows, and goals. At the core of this mission is a commitment to reliability and high-quality imaging—fundamental requirements for clinical performance. Building on this foundation, PENTAX Medical delivers solutions that integrate seamlessly into clinical practice, supported by ergonomic and ease-of-use innovations, practical clinical education, and personalized, attentive customer support.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med‑tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high‑tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of lifecare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of around 38,000 people. For more information, please visit: https://www.hoya.com/en/

SOURCE PENTAX Medical