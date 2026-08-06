People Element Launches Analyst Insight, a Built-In AI Analyst for Employee Feedback

New AI capability helps organizations move from workforce feedback to action by automatically surfacing what matters most.

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People Element, a leading employee feedback platform, today announced the launch of Analyst Insight, a built-in AI analyst that automatically surfaces the most important trends, priorities, and opportunities within employee feedback—helping leaders make faster, more confident workforce decisions.

Analyst Insight automatically surfaces workforce priorities, helping organizations move from employee feedback to action faster. HR and business leaders collaborate using employee feedback insights to identify workforce priorities and drive organizational action.

As organizations collect increasing volumes of employee feedback, many HR and executive teams spend valuable time interpreting dashboards, reviewing reports, and determining where to focus. While AI has made information more accessible, many tools still rely on users to ask the right questions. Analyst Insight removes that burden by proactively identifying what matters most, without requiring prompts or manual analysis.

"Organizations don't need more data—they need clarity," said Chris Coberly, CEO of People Element. "Analyst Insight acts like a built-in workforce analyst, automatically connecting employee comments, survey results, and organizational trends into clear priorities leaders can act on. It helps organizations spend less time analyzing feedback and more time improving the employee experience."

Unlike traditional workforce analytics tools that require manual interpretation or AI copilots that depend on prompts, Analyst Insight proactively performs the analytical work and delivers clear organizational priorities and next steps. Built on more than 30 years of People Element's employee listening expertise, the solution is designed to accelerate human decision-making—not replace it.

Analyst Insight is available as part of the People Element platform, which helps organizations improve engagement, retention, and workplace culture through employee surveys, lifecycle listening, and actionable workforce insights.

To learn more about Analyst Insight, visit https://peopleelement.com/ai-analyst-insight.

About People Element

People Element is a Denver-based HR technology company providing employee survey software for mid-market organizations. We help HR teams upgrade from DIY tools with an easy-to-use, full-lifecycle survey platform covering engagement, onboarding, stay, 360, and exit surveys. Built for frontline-heavy industries, we combine transparent pricing, integrations with HRIS and payroll systems, proprietary benchmarks, and exceptional customer support that consistently sets us apart. Our platform's simplicity, guided service, and reliable results have earned us repeated High Performer recognition on G2.

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SOURCE People Element