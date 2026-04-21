People Element Releases 2026 Employee Engagement Report

Engagement Reaches 59%, While Underlying Workforce Risks Persist

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People Element has released its 2026 Employee Engagement Report, providing analysis of workforce engagement trends and the factors influencing employee experience across industries.

Drawing on feedback from more than 94,000 employees, the report finds that employee engagement reached 59% in 2025, reflecting a modest recovery from recent declines. Despite this improvement, the findings indicate that a substantial portion of the workforce remains not fully engaged.

After falling to a post-pandemic low, employee engagement rebounded to 59% in 2025-though underlying pressures remain. Executives report significantly higher excitement about AI than employees (76% vs. 31%), underscoring a growing perception gap.

The report identifies three primary drivers of engagement: communication and employee voice, growth and value, and leadership effectiveness. These factors have remained consistent over multiple years, suggesting that engagement outcomes are tied to sustained organizational practices rather than short-term initiatives.

"The data indicates that while engagement levels have improved, the recovery remains fragile," said Chris Coberly, CEO of People Element. "Organizations that maintain focus on employee feedback and follow-through will be better positioned to sustain progress."

The report also outlines several workplace trends affecting engagement in 2026, including increased manager burnout, gaps between executive and employee perceptions of artificial intelligence, continued tension around return-to-office policies, and declining voluntary turnover rates.

Notably, the report highlights a disconnect in AI sentiment, with 76% of executives reporting that employees are excited about AI, compared to 31% of employees indicating the same. Additionally, lower quit rates may obscure underlying disengagement, as employees remain in roles while reporting lower levels of motivation and connection.

The findings suggest that retention alone may not be a sufficient indicator of engagement, and that organizations may need to assess employee experience more directly.

The full 2026 Employee Engagement Report is available at:

https://get.peopleelement.com/2026-employee-engagement-report

About People Element

People Element is a Denver-based HR technology company providing employee survey software for mid-market organizations. They help HR teams upgrade from DIY tools with an easy-to-use, full-lifecycle survey platform covering engagement, onboarding, stay, 360, and exit surveys. Built for frontline-heavy industries, they combine transparent pricing, integrations with HRIS and payroll systems, proprietary benchmarks, and exceptional customer support that consistently sets them apart. The platform's simplicity, guided service, and reliable results consistently earn High Performer recognition on G2. Learn more at www.peopleelement.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Romero

Director of Marketing, People Element

303.389.9009

[email protected]

SOURCE People Element