People Forget Faces. They Remember Fragrance

Daniel's Truth Redefines Fragrance as a Personal Signature, Creating Scents That Become Unforgettable Memories

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What makes someone unforgettable?

Daniel's Truth Car Diffuser Joshua Set Daniel's Truth Oil Perfume

Is it their style? Their voice? The moments they share?

Sometimes, it is something invisible—their scent.

A familiar fragrance has the rare ability to instantly bring back memories, emotions, and moments we thought we had forgotten. A single note can remind us of a person we love, a place we once visited, or a chapter of our lives we never want to lose.

This emotional connection is what inspires Daniel's Truth, a fragrance brand built on the belief that scent is more than an accessory—it is a personal expression of identity, emotion, and memory.

While fashion trends change and appearances evolve, fragrance remains one of the most intimate ways people express themselves. Daniel's Truth creates thoughtfully crafted scents designed to become part of the moments that define us.

From the refreshing and sophisticated character of Blue Daniel No.2, inspired by a sense of freedom and new beginnings, to the bold and unforgettable presence of Truth Red, each fragrance captures a unique emotion and personality.

For those drawn to deeper, more distinctive scents, Truth Agarwood delivers a rich and warm woody experience, creating a lasting impression with its sophisticated depth. Meanwhile, the Oil Perfume Collection offers an intimate fragrance experience that blends naturally with the skin, allowing each wearer to create a scent that feels uniquely their own.

Beyond personal fragrance, Daniel's Truth extends the art of scent into everyday spaces through its Candle, Diffuser, and Car Diffuser Collection. The Cognac Diffuser Blendique 1 reflects the brand's belief that fragrance can shape memories beyond the moments we wear it. Inspired by the refined richness of French cognac, it creates a warm and sophisticated atmosphere that becomes part of everyday experiences. Further expanding its lifestyle fragrance offerings, Daniel's Truth recently introduced car diffuser versions of its Daniel's Aquarius and Truth Agarwood fragrances, bringing the Car Diffuser Collection to seven signature scents designed to accompany everyday journeys.

Daniel's Truth believes that fragrance is one of the strongest connections to memory and emotion. The brand's goal is to create scents that become part of someone's personal story—something they associate with special moments, important people, and unforgettable experiences.

As consumers continue to seek more personal and meaningful beauty experiences, fragrance is becoming more than a final touch—it is becoming a form of self-expression. From a signature scent worn every day to a fragrance that marks a special occasion, Daniel's Truth invites individuals to discover the scent that represents their own story.

Because people may forget faces.

They may forget words.

But they remember fragrance.

Daniel's Truth also welcomes creators, influencers, and publishers to join its affiliate program and earn commissions on qualifying sales.

About Daniel's Truth:

Daniel's Truth is a California-based fragrance brand dedicated to crafting long-lasting, natural perfumes using essential oils and artisanal techniques. Each scent reflects California's unique landscapes and emotional storytelling, designed to transform fragrance into an immersive, personal experience.

For more information, please contact Abby Park, 646-877-6534, [email protected].

SOURCE Daniel's Truth