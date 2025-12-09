Daniel's Truth, a LA-based Fragrance Brand Beloved in Korea, Announces an Exclusive Holiday Gift Set

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel's Truth, a California fragrance brand that has quickly gained nationwide popularity in Korea, is launching one of its most notable Holiday Gift Set promotions for the 2024 season. With nearly 40 boutiques in Korea and a growing U.S. presence, the brand is introducing a curated lineup of seasonal sets featuring its most-loved scents at special holiday pricing.

Founded in 2021, Daniel's Truth creates long-lasting oil perfumes using natural essential oils and small-batch craftsmanship inspired by California's landscapes—from ocean air to forest stillness. With headquarters in both Buena Park and Seoul, the brand has built a strong following among customers seeking quality and originality.

The brand's philosophy extends beyond fragrance, embracing a five-senses approach that combines scent, texture, visual design, and emotional storytelling. This multi-layered experience can be felt across its products, from the tactile packaging to the way each perfume develops on the skin.

For the holiday season, Daniel's Truth is introducing four curated gift sets that pair its signature oil perfumes with complementary home and lifestyle pieces, each offering both value and a refined sensory experience.

Holiday Gift Oil Perfume (10 ml) & Cognac Candle

Value: $138 | Holiday price: $99

This set includes a handcrafted candle made from beeswax, coconut wax, and soy wax for a clean, long-lasting burn. Aged essential oils enrich the fragrance, creating a warm ambience that pairs naturally with the included 10 ml perfume.

Holiday Gift Oil Perfume (10 ml) & Cognac Diffuser

Value: $144 | Holiday price: $99

This set pairs a 10 ml oil perfume with the Cognac Glass Diffuser, designed with a clear vessel and walnut wood cap. The diffuser provides a subtle aromatic presence in bedrooms, entryways, or workspaces. Customers can choose from signature blends featuring floral, herbal, or woody notes to enhance the home environment.

Holiday Gift Oil Perfume Duo (10 ml x 2)

Value: $118 | Holiday price: $89

This set includes two 10 ml oil perfumes crafted with high-quality essential oils. Customers can experience popular Daniel's Truth scents such as Bombshelluth, Blue Sage Blossom, Magnolia Hill, and Olive Ridge. Each fragrance reflects floral, woody, or coastal notes inspired by California, making the duo a versatile option for gifting or personal layering.

Holiday Gift Car Diffuser Holiday Edition (15 ml) & Hand Perfume Truth No.1

Value: $150 | Holiday price: $99

This bundle features the Joshua Car Diffuser, inspired by the Joshua Tree of the Mojave Desert. The diffuser uses light to gently circulate fragrance through the car. It is paired with Truth No.1 hand perfume, a blend of bergamot, jasmine, and patchouli that provides light hydration and a soft, elegant scent.

With rising demand in Korea and increasing recognition internationally, the Holiday Gift Set promotion allows customers to experience the brand's craftsmanship at an accessible price. Each set is designed to feel complete, thoughtful, and memorable for the season.

Daniel's Truth Holiday Gift Sets are available for a limited time at danielstruthus.com, select retail partners, and Daniel's Truth boutiques in Korea.

About Daniel's Truth

Daniel's Truth is a California-based fragrance brand offering oil perfumes, candles, diffusers, and sensory perfume classes. With nearly 40 boutiques in Korea and an expanding U.S. audience, the brand is recognized for its natural essential oils, artisanal production, and multisensory approach to scent.

