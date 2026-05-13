Pepperstone Leverages Fireblocks to Power Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure

The global forex and CFD leader deploys the full Fireblocks stack — from MPC custody to DeFi execution — as it launches spot crypto trading for Australian clients.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions, today announced that Pepperstone, one of the world's leading online brokers, has deployed Fireblocks' end-to-end digital asset infrastructure across custody, compliance, and DeFi. The move underpins Pepperstone's rapid expansion into institutional crypto services, including the launch of Pepperstone Crypto - its new spot exchange for Australian clients - earlier this year.

Forex and CFD brokers are among the most important, and often overlooked, entry points for institutional digital asset adoption. They already have what crypto-native firms spend years building: deep client liquidity, always-on global infrastructure, and millions of traders comfortable with complex financial products. Pepperstone, operating across more than 160 countries, is one of the largest in the world, and its full deployment of the Fireblocks stack signals the industry's direction of travel from experimentation to committed infrastructure.

Pepperstone uses Fireblocks' MPC custody technology to safeguard client funds, with its automated policy engine enforcing transaction approvals at scale. The platform also powers Pepperstone's staking and smart contract execution, extending its product range into DeFi. Underpinning all of this is Fireblocks' AML and Travel Rule infrastructure, managed through a single integrated API.

"Pepperstone is a prime example of the institution we built Fireblocks for: a sophisticated, regulated operator that requires the full capability stack running seamlessly under one roof," said Amy Zhang, Head of APAC at Fireblocks. "What they've built with us shows that the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets is already underway. When regulated, well-capitalised brokers of this scale enter spot markets, it deepens liquidity and legitimises the asset class for institutional allocators, providing them with the confidence to follow."

Pepperstone is one of the most heavily regulated brokers in the world, holding active licences across eight jurisdictions, including ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the United Kingdom, BaFin in Germany, CySEC in Cyprus, DFSA in the UAE, and CMA in Kenya. Operating at that level of regulatory breadth demands infrastructure that can keep pace.

"Launching a regulated spot crypto exchange means there is no margin for error on the infrastructure side," said Hsann Aung Naing, Head of Crypto at Pepperstone. "Starting in Australia, Pepperstone Crypto is built on the principle that every transaction must be secure, auditable, and compliant from the outset. Fireblocks provides us with the controls to meet that bar - and at the high standards our clients already hold us to."

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting- enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Fireblocks