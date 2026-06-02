Fireblocks Launches Flow, Stablecoin Acceptance for PSPs and Fintechs

Flutterwave is among the launch partners that will be integrating Flow to accept stablecoin payments from consumers paying in any digital asset, with settlement and reconciliation built in.

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions, today launched Fireblocks Flow, stablecoin acceptance infrastructure built for payment service providers and fintechs. Flow integrates into the transaction process that a payment company already operates, enabling all their merchants to accept payments in any digital asset, and settle the funds in their stablecoin of choice. Flutterwave, Africa's largest payment company, is among the launch customers adding the new solution into its stablecoin infrastructure. The product is available immediately and was unveiled at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam.

Businesses are unifying around stablecoins as the standard way to receive payments, while consumers keep paying from whatever wallet or token they hold. Closing that gap in-house means months of engineering against multiple separate vendors, conversion, custody, and compliance, with the maintenance burden compounding as new chains and wallets launch.

Flow addresses these problems with a single integration that plugs into existing checkout and deposit flows. Day one coverage spans more than 800 external wallets across EVM, Solana, and Bitcoin, plus Coinbase, Kraken, and Crypto.com as sources of payment. Every transaction is reconciled end-to-end against existing books, with no manual matching.

Flow is also designed to be compatible with the Open Transaction Layer (OTL), the open industry standard for compliant onchain transactions that launched in May 2026, so coverage expands as new providers join OTL without further integration work on the payment company's side.

"Walk into any PSP in Lagos, São Paulo, or Manila today and ask what their consumers are actually paying with. It is stablecoins, in a wallet, on five different chains the PSP never built for," said Ran Goldi, SVP Payments & Network at Fireblocks. "These are not companies asking whether to accept crypto anymore. They want to know which integration is going to capture that volume without forcing them to stand up a dedicated crypto team to run it. That is the question Flow answers."

Funds settle into the destination the business configures: a Fireblocks Vault or other customer-controlled custody, an embedded wallet, or an external wallet address. The business keeps its brand, its checkout, and its merchant or user relationship. Fireblocks does not take custody at any point, including at the conversion step, and is not in the chain of transaction instruction or flow of funds.

"As we continue to build Africa's financial operating system across both fiat and stablecoin rails, integrating next-generation payment methods is critical. We always look for organizations that can match our pace and scale," said Nkem Abuah, Lead, GEPP ROW, Remittances & Stablecoin Partnerships at Flutterwave. "Partnering with Fireblocks to bring the Flow solution into our infrastructure is valuable in expanding our capabilities to support blockchain payments securely and seamlessly."

"The businesses we serve operate across 100+ markets, in 50+ currencies, and increasingly in stablecoins. Partnering with Fireblocks means Nuvion now sits at the intersection of all of it — fiat and stablecoins — all in one place, all built for ambitious global businesses operating across borders," added Keisha Clark, Managing Director of Nuvion.

Flow is available immediately to PSPs and fintechs through Fireblocks account teams. Learn more here https://www.fireblocks.com/products/flow

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting — enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations — including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut — trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Fireblocks