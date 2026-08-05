PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo today announced the U.S. launch of Alvalle gazpacho, a ready-to-eat refrigerated soup made with vegetables and extra-virgin olive oil. The introduction marks a continued step in the company's expansion into fresh, meal-adjacent foods and the growing chilled category.

PepsiCo launches Alvalle gazpacho in the U.S., expanding into refrigerated foods

Alvalle arrives as consumers increasingly seek simple, recognizable ingredients paired with convenience. Positioned in the refrigerated aisle, the product offers a ready-made option that can be enjoyed as part of small meals, snacks or meal complements in fast-paced, everyday routines.

"Alvalle meets a very real consumer need—people want food made from recognizable ingredients that fits into their everyday lives," said Pol Codina, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Food Ventures at PepsiCo. "As we expand our portfolio, we are focused on bringing more real, ingredient-forward foods into everyday eating occasions."

What is Alvalle gazpacho?

Alvalle is a Mediterranean-style chilled soup rooted in traditional gazpacho:

Made with sun-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, peppers and extra-virgin olive oil

Blended into a ready-to-eat, cold soup format

Inspired by Spanish culinary tradition

Designed for modern, on-the-go consumption

The product brings together culinary heritage and convenience, offering a contemporary way to enjoy a classic dish.

Why PepsiCo is expanding into refrigerated foods

The U.S. launch of Alvalle reflects broader shifts in food and retail trends:

Growing demand for refrigerated meal solutions

Increased interest in ingredient-forward, foods

Rising importance of the chilled grocery aisle as a discovery destination

Consumer need for quick, high-quality eating options

The launch supports PepsiCo's strategy to expand beyond traditional categories and meet consumers in evolving eating occasions.

Executive perspective on consumer demand

"The way people eat continues to evolve, and we're seeing growing demand for foods that combine convenience, quality and great taste," said Marisa Perez, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fresh Experiences Portfolio at PepsiCo Foods U.S. "Consumers are looking for simple, delicious options that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives, and Alvalle helps us meet them where they are today. Whether it's an addition to a busy weekday lunch, an afternoon snack or a casual summer gathering, Alvalle offers, ready-to-enjoy option made with quality ingredients."

Where to find Alvalle gazpacho

Alvalle is now available at select Whole Foods Market locations in the United States.

Whole Foods Market provides a retail environment known for:

Strong standards for ingredient quality

Consumer trust in natural and premium foods

A destination for discovering emerging food products

This placement supports discovery among shoppers already seeking high-quality meal solutions.

About Alvalle

Alvalle offers gazpacho made with vegetables and extra-virgin olive oil. Rooted in Mediterranean culinary tradition, the brand delivers a ready-to-eat refrigerated format designed for modern life, combining simplicity, quality and convenience.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo