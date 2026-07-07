No Bowl. No Spoon. No Overnight Wait. Introducing Quaker Oat Shake & Go

The new shake-and-go format delivers 15 grams of protein per serving (23 grams of protein per serving when prepared with 8 ounces of milk), 16 grams of 100% whole grain oats and 3 grams of fiber per serving – in Strawberry & Banana and Cinnamon Vanilla

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker is putting nearly 150 years of oat expertise into a bottle. Today the brand introduces Quaker Oat Shake & Go, a whole grain oat shake that you prepare in the bottle – add your liquid of choice, shake and enjoy – in two flavors, Strawberry & Banana and Cinnamon Vanilla. Quaker Oat Shake & Go is the latest breakthrough innovation from PepsiCo featuring functional ingredients to further meet growing demand for food and beverages that deliver on convenience, nutrition and flavor.

Today, the brand introduces Quaker Oat Shake & Go, bringing the power of protein, fiber and 100% whole grain oats into a drinkable format.

On-the-Go Nutrition in Two Delicious Flavors

Quaker Oat Shake & Go delivers 23 grams of protein per serving when prepared with 8 ounces of milk, 16 grams of whole grains and 3 grams of fiber per serving. A convenient, easy to prepare option, Quaker Oat Shake & Go can help fuel consumers wherever the day takes them. Just grab a bottle and:

Pour choice of cold milk, milk alternative or water up to the dotted line (8 ounces) Place the cap back on the bottle, turn it upside down, and tap the bottom until the powder has fallen into the liquid Shake well until smooth Drink immediately and enjoy

Quaker Oat Shake & Go comes in two delicious flavors, both crafted with no artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors:

Strawberry & Banana: A classic fruity and creamy flavor combination

A classic fruity and creamy flavor combination Cinnamon Vanilla: Sweet notes of vanilla and a hint of spice

"For nearly 150 years, Quaker has been a trusted authority on oats and a beloved household brand known for quality and nutritional expertise," said James Wade, Chief Marketing Officer for Quaker Foods. "The introduction of Quaker Oat Shake & Go helps reimagine the way our nutritious oats show up – bringing the power of protein, fiber and 100% whole grain oats into a delicious, drinkable format."

Meeting the Demand for Convenient, Functional Nutrition

The cold prep oats category has been on the rise in recent years, with +49% YOY Growth in cold prep oat searches on TikTok*. And, research shows 65% of Americans prepare morning meals in under five minutes**, with lack of time cited as a top barrier to eating breakfast. Oat Shake & Go can be quickly prepared whenever and wherever needed and provide the functional nutrition consumers are seeking. With 86% of Americans saying they actively add protein to their diet***, and 73% actively try to add more fiber***, Quaker Oat Shake & Go is a convenient option to help meet daily dietary goals and consumers' demand for efficiency in the morning without the overnight wait.

"Today's consumers want delicious and nutritious food and beverage options that fit into their busy routines – from breakfast to lunch to dinner and the snack moments in between," said James Wade, Chief Marketing Officer for Quaker Foods. "Quaker Oat Shake & Go reflects PepsiCo's continued focus on meeting consumer demand and growing preference for innovations that provide more convenience and functional ingredients."

As consumers increasingly look for functional ingredients in their everyday food and beverages, PepsiCo is leveraging its iconic portfolio of brands to lead the category transformation. Quaker Oat Shake & Go joins recent launches including Quaker® High Protein Instant Oatmeal, Quaker® Protein Rice Crisps, Quaker® Protein Granola Bars, Quaker® Protein Old Fashioned Oats, Quaker® Protein Instant Oatmeal, SmartFood® Fiber Pop™, SunChips® Fiber whole grain and black bean snacks, PopCorners® Protein popped rice and pea protein snacks, Doritos® Protein Tortilla Style Chips, Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola, and poppi® Prebiotic Soda — reflecting PepsiCo's focus on delivering the foods and beverages consumers love, enhanced with the functional ingredients they seek.

Additional Product Information

Available in the hot cereal aisle at major U.S. retailers nationwide starting in July, Quaker Oat Shake & Go is made with:

100% whole grain oats (16 grams of whole grains per serving)

15 grams of protein per serving (23 grams of protein per serving when prepared with 8 ounces of milk)

3 grams of fiber per serving

No artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news from Quaker, visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on X and Instagram @Quaker.

* TikTok Trend Discovery 2024-2025.

** Source: Circana, Future of Morning™: Balancing Convenience and Comfort, October 2024.

*** Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo