Peregrine Technologies Raises $250 Million Series D at $6.8 Billion Valuation

New financing will support Peregrine's expansion across government and enterprise markets as it continues to launch new product capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Technologies today announced a $250 million Series D financing at a $6.8 billion valuation. The round was led by existing investors, including Fifth Down Capital, Sequoia Capital, OG Venture Partners, Goldcrest Capital, XYZ Ventures, and Godfrey Capital.

The financing comes as Peregrine continues rapid growth across state and local government and its expansion into federal, enterprise, and international markets, with new offices now in Toronto and London. Over the past year, Peregrine has doubled its customer base and now supports more than 400 agencies and organizations across North America serving more than 125 million people.

"From public works to public safety, Peregrine was built to help state and local governments better serve their communities," said Nick Noone, co-founder and CEO of Peregrine Technologies. "Protection of privacy and civil liberties has been at the core of the product since day one, reflected in the permissions, auditability, and security controls built into the platform. We give customers the speed and precision of advanced AI, grounded in human decision-making, with the controls that our customers—and the communities they serve—demand."

Peregrine's platform helps organizations unify information across siloed systems and put that information to work within a secure, permission-aware environment. Rather than creating or collecting new data, the platform helps customers make better use of the information they already maintain, with governance, auditability, and purpose-based access built directly into operational workflows.

Customers use Peregrine to support a wide range of operational challenges. Peregrine's platform has been used to coordinate operations for the Super Bowl, the Grammys, World Series, Kentucky Derby, Academy Awards, and eight of the eleven World Cup host cities are using Peregrine this summer. In Fairfax County, Virginia, investigators used Peregrine to help identify a child abduction suspect in 13 minutes. In Manatee County, Florida, the platform has supported hurricane response and recovery operations. Cities from San Francisco to Atlanta have relied on Peregrine to support public safety outcomes, and in Kansas City, Peregrine has supported SAVE KC, a data-driven focused deterrence initiative credited with helping drive an 18% decline in violent crime.

"State and local government remains foundational to Peregrine," Noone said. "Our customer agencies operate in complex, high-stakes environments where decisions carry real consequences for the communities they serve, and building alongside them has shaped a platform with the depth, reliability, and flexibility to serve a much broader set of organizations. This financing reflects the size of the opportunity in front of us and the trust customers across markets are placing in Peregrine to help them operate more effectively, securely, and responsibly as they enter a new era of advanced technologies."

The company's growth reflects increasing demand for AI systems built for real-world operations, where security, governance, speed, and accountability matter. Peregrine has expanded its presence across government and public safety agencies in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., while also launching commercial pilots in sectors including financial services and travel.

"Peregrine has built a platform that aims to solve some of the most important problems its customers face," said Andy Spellman, founder and CEO of Fifth Down Capital. "What we believe makes Peregrine different is the combination of its technical talent and rigor, a product sophisticated enough for the most complex environments, and its distinctive implementation approach."

"To make AI work inside a complex organization, the model is not enough. It needs context. It needs to understand where information lives, what your terms mean, who is allowed to see what, and the rules your organization follows," said Ben Rudolph, co-founder and CTO. "This is what we have built: the platform that gives AI the context it needs to help people and organizations complete the missions that matter most."

The new financing will support continued investment in product development, expansion of Peregrine's engineering and implementation teams, international growth, and a liquidity opportunity for employees.

About Peregrine Technologies

Peregrine's full-stack AI platform turns fragmented data into complete operational clarity, tailored to each organization's unique workflows and context. By integrating data from disconnected systems into a unified, permission-aware view of operations, Peregrine enables personnel—from leadership to frontline operators—to make better decisions, faster.

Built for high-stakes environments, Peregrine ensures organizations maintain full ownership and control over their data, with secure, role-based access and clear oversight of how AI is applied. It is shared situational awareness that helps shape the safety, stability, and strength of communities and companies around the world.

Founded in 2018, Peregrine has more than 450 employees across offices in San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Toronto, and London.

SOURCE Peregrine Technologies