Peregrine Technologies Names Adrian Kaplan as CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Technologies, the leading intelligence platform that turns fragmented data into operational impact, announced today that it has appointed Adrian Kaplan as its first Chief Financial Officer. Kaplan will oversee accounting, finance and investor relations, reporting to Peregrine's co-founder and CEO Nick Noone.

"Adrian joins Peregrine at a critical moment in our growth," said Noone. "As we expand across commercial and international markets, we're maturing the financial and operational foundation required to build an enduring company. Our customers operate in complex, high-stakes environments and expect rigor, accountability and execution from their partners. With nearly 20 years of experience in building customer-first companies and world-class teams, Adrian's leadership and judgment are tremendous assets to Peregrine as we enter our next chapter."

Kaplan brings two decades of finance and operational leadership experience across high-growth technology companies. He joins Peregrine following five years as CFO of Retool, a developer tools platform, where he built the company's financial and operational infrastructure from the ground up and led the business through a transformation from a traditional SaaS offering to an AI-native business model.

Prior to Retool, Kaplan served as SVP of Business Operations and CMO at Glassdoor, where he helped lead the company through its $1.2 billion acquisition by Recruit Holdings. He began his career in private equity at Francisco Partners and strategy consulting at LEK. Kaplan holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Brown University.

"Peregrine has created something uniquely suited for this moment in technology: an AI-powered platform for mission-critical operations that transforms fragmented data into operational context," said Kaplan. "What drew me to Peregrine is the combination of exceptional product-market fit and a governance model that gives the most demanding customers in the world the confidence to deploy next-generation technology at scale. I'm excited to help build the financial discipline and operational capabilities that will accelerate Peregrine's growth and expansion."

The appointment of Kaplan follows Peregrine's $250 million Series D financing at a $6.8 billion valuation. The round was led by Fifth Down Capital, Sequoia Capital, OG Venture Partners, Goldcrest Capital, XYZ Ventures, and Godfrey Capital. It's the latest milestone in a period of rapid growth for Peregrine as the company expands into federal, commercial and international markets, with new offices in Toronto and London. Over the past year, Peregrine has doubled its customer base and now supports more than 400 agencies and organizations across North America serving more than 125 million people.

About Peregrine Technologies

Peregrine's full-stack AI platform turns fragmented data into complete operational clarity, tailored to each organization's unique workflows and context. By integrating data from disconnected systems into a unified, permission-aware view of operations, Peregrine enables personnel—from leadership to frontline operators—to make better decisions, faster.

Built for high-stakes environments, Peregrine ensures organizations maintain full ownership and control over their data, with secure, role-based access and clear oversight of how AI is applied. It is shared situational awareness that helps shape the safety, stability, and strength of communities and companies around the world. Founded in 2018, Peregrine has offices in San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Toronto, and London.

SOURCE Peregrine Technologies